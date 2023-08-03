The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 ending explained: Is Lisa Trammell guilty of murder?

Season 2 of Netflix's legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer arrived in two parts. The first five episodes of the 10-part instalment aired in early July, while the remaining five premiered on the streaming service today, i.e., August 3, 2023.

The Lincoln Lawyer revolves around Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller, a famous defense lawyer in Los Angeles. Mickey has a complicated personal life, especially his on-again-off-again relationship with his ex-wife Maggie, with whom he shares a daughter named Hayley. Then there's his second ex-wife, Lorna, who is also his legal assistant and is engaged-to-be-married to Cisco, Mickey's private investigator.

Being a top defense attorney in L.A., Mickey has an abundance of enemies and cases from petty burglaries to murders piled up on his schedule. It is only in the second season that Mickey is seen in the middle of a predicament when restaurateur and activist Lisa Trammell, his current romantic interest, is accused of murdering billionaire Mitchell Bondurant.

Prosecutors have some key pieces of evidence, including the accused's gardening gloves with the victim's blood on them. Mickey believes Lisa is being framed for a crime she did not commit. She had the motive, possibly the opportunity, and a hammer she owns is missing, which can probably turn up as the murder weapon.

The first part of the latest season of The Lincoln Lawyer concluded with a major cliffhanger. Part 2 supposedly picks up from there and provides answers to several looming questions, but mostly of one - Is Lisa actually guilty of murder?

Does the jury find Lisa Trammell guilty of Mitchell Bondurant's murder at the end of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2?

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode five ended on a particularly puzzling note with Mickey Haller being attacked in the garage by two mysterious men. While it is no doubt that the defense lawyer has made quite a few enemies owing to his career, everyone's curious to know who may have ordered the hit on him.

The show previously depicted that Lisa Trammell lives in a neighborhood that Mitchell Bondurant wants to tear down for construction purposes. However, she refuses to sell her house and leads several protests and demonstrations against Bondurant and his company. This caused a friction, resulting in clashes between the two.

When Bondurant was found bludgeoned to death in his parking lot, Lisa was ruled the primary suspect and charged with murder. Detectives also found evidence - a gardening glove with traces of the victim's blood - at her house. Moreover, during the search, they found that a hammer from her toolbox was missing.

Mickey, who is representing Lisa, believes there is more to the story and tries to look at the bigger picture. He suspects the involvement of Bondurant's business partner Alex Grant, who is associated with organized crime.

In the sixth episode of The Lincoln Lawyer's season 2, a critically wounded Mickey is found in the garage next to his car and rushed to the hospital. He survives the attack and suspects the involvement of someone linked to surrounding his latest client Lisa Trammell, who is accused of murdering prominent builder and billionaire Mitchell Bondurant.

The following episodes chronicle the court proceedings and the high-profile trial of Lisa Trammell, during which Mickey tried to paint Alex Grant as the guilty party in Mitchell Bondurant's murder. He even tricks Grant into publicly claiming his connections with the family and the mob.

In the final episode, it is established that Lisa is innocent, and the jury finds her not guilty of murder. However, several questions surrounding Bondurant's murder remain unanswered until a building inspector named Walter Kim is declared to be the murderer. But by the time the discovery is made, Kim has disappeared or has been murdered by someone who may have wanted to shut him up for good.

Turns out, Bondurant had been blackmailing Grant, and since Kim was taking bribes from the latter, his career was threatened too. However, it remains uncertain if he acted on his own or on the orders ot Grant.

What does The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 finale reveal about Lisa Trammell and a particular skeleton from her past?

The season 2 finale of The Lincoln Lawyer ends with another shocking revelation - Lisa Trammell may not be innocent afterall. While investigating Mitchell Bondurant's murder and getting an in-depth look into Lisa's personal life, Mickey Haller connects a few dots about her estranged husband Jeff, who disappeared 11 years ago.

Mickey believes that Lisa, getting sick and tired of the abuse, likely killed Jeff and buried him in her backyard, in the exact spot where she now grows cilantro (Jeff hated cilantro). When Mickey confronts Lisa, she tells him that she had to do what she did all those years ago. The former then realizes that Lisa did not want to sell the property because she fears of what they might find once they started digging.

Lorna tips off police about the possibility of finding human remains in Lisa's backyard. So, in conclusion, although Lisa was found not guilty of Bondurant's murder, she may have committed a murder all the same.

The concluding scene leaves viewers with yet another cliffhanger, as Mickey comes head-to-head with another mystery when someone from his past turns up dead. Additionally, his life is now under constant threat since he has made an enemy out of Alex Grant, aka the mob.

All 10 episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.