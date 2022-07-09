The Longest Night ending explained: Did Hugo manage to make the call in time?

The Longest Night, originally titled La noche más larga, is Netflix's latest Spanish thriller series that was released on July 8, 2022.

The six-part series is a cocktail of the thriller, crime, mystery, drama and action genres. It follows events that transpire in a single night at the Baruca prison cum psychiatric facility.

The series is directed by Oscar Pedraza and is scripted by Xosé Morais and Victoriano Sierra Ferreiro. It stars Alberto Ammann (of Narcos fame), Luis Callejo, Fran Berenguer, David Solans, Cesar Mateo and others.

Viewers who watched The Longest Night might have realized that the plot is not linear, it goes back and forth in time to make revelations that keep the audience hooked.

With so much happening within the psychiatric prison in a single night, the plot is rife with story, action and twists. At times, it can even get chaotic and difficult to follow.

With so much build-up and suspense, The Longest Night did little to answer the various questions that arose during the course of the six episodes. It left viewers with a lot of loose ends in the finale and possibly more confused than they were at the beginning.

Here's a breakdown of the finale.

The Longest Night Season 1, Episode 6 recap: Too much action, too much chaos

The final episode of The Longest Night began with a glimpse into Simon Lago's life a year prior to the events at Baruca. In a classic psychopathic serial killer fashion, the man followed a down-to-the-minute routine and killed people for no reason.

While it was helpful for viewers to gain some insight into the mysterious serial killer, it still did not provide any answers to who was helping him on the outside.

At Baruca, back in the present, Hugo planned a last-ditch effort to save his daughter Laura. As the assailants prepared to break into the Red Block, Cherokee assembled those who wished to break out of the prison with him through a pre-dug sewer route.

Meanwhile, captive assailant Russo revealed to Bastos that someone within the facility had ratted him out to a judge who would be investigating his actions at the facility.

With more people getting slaughtered in the prison and Bastos finding out that it was Hugo who ratted him out, he agreed to hand over Simon to the assailants.

Having already murdered Montes, Hugo was committed to saving his daughter. He sped a car through the maintenance tunnels and ran over any assailant that got in the way to reach the Green Block, where he could make the call that would save his daughter.

Amid the events at Baruca, the episode cut intermittently to Rosa and her husband panicking about having to kill Laura to save their own daughter Valentina if the call did not come by 1 am.

The Longest Night ending: Hugo made the deadline but might still have lost his daughter

Albeit a few minutes late, Hugo managed to make the call just as Rosa was about to shoot Laura in the head. However, as referenced in the flashbacks, Laura's heart condition began acting up, and she possibly died, though it was unclear.

In the final scene, Lennon found a distraught Hugo on the rooftop and confronted him, essentially attributing all the carnage to his actions. Just as they were playing the blame game, sirens began blaring, signaling the arrival of the emergency services Hugo had contacted earlier.

He revealed to Lennon that unless they made a deal to help each other, the police would take down the assailants along with the rest of them. Lennon ordered his team to lock down the block and made a deal with Hugo.

Meanwhile, amid all the chaos, Simon managed to escape unseen, and a flashback concerning Rosa showed how she got into the unfortunate situation. Viewers might have recognized the same box that was received by Simon in an earlier scene, now being received by Rosa.

The end of The Longest Night Season 1 also showed the mysterious long-haired man who had been on the outside this entire time finally getting a call to arrive at Baruca. Furthermore, at Rosa's residence, the camera zoomed in to a picture showing Rosa, her husband, the long-haired man and Hugo all in one frame.

However, it's still unclear what the viewers were supposed to conclude from the revelation.

The finale of The Longest Night left a lot of things up in the air, leaving viewers scratching their heads regarding what just happened.

The series premiered on Netflix on July 8, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far