"The mask is losing it's elasticity": Joe Biden chin conspiracy claims erupt in wake of Air Force One interview

American President Joe Biden sparked conspiracy theories about his chin after he addressed the Israel-Hamas conflict to reporters aboard Air Force One. In the midst of the current conflict between Israeli and Hamas, the 80-year-old politician stated on October 18, that his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, has agreed to let the first batch of twenty trucks, carrying humanitarian assistance, into Gaza by October 20.

However, Biden said that "it will end" if Hamas seizes the assistance. In a statement, he said that he had a "very blunt negotiation" with Sisi and wants to get "as many of the (assistance) trucks out as possible."

“The commitment is if they cross the border, the UN is going to be on the other side and then distribute it, which is going to take a little time to set up, probably. But the point is that if Hamas confiscates it or doesn't let it get through, then it's going to end because we are not going to be sending any humanitarian aid to Hamas, which is going to be confiscated. That's the commitment that I have made."

However, despite the gravity of the situation, netizens could not help but comment on Joe Biden's appearance, especially his chin, with one of them commenting:

X users react to Joe Biden's chin while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One

After Joe Biden's chin from his conversation with the reporters aboard Air Force One went viral, X users reacted hilariously. Several users refused to believe that Biden was not wearing a mask, with one of them branding it as a "mask malfunction." Some of the other users commented:

Joe Biden brought up the subject of whether traveling to Israel was worth the political and physical danger on October 18, even before he departed for the country.

"Let me choose my words here. Not many people thought that we could get this done. And not many people want to be associated with failure. Not many people want to be associated with failure. And there was quite frankly a -- a lengthy, lengthy, hour or more discussion about whether to go, because had we gone and this failed then, you know the United States failed, Biden's presidency failed, et cetera, which would be legitimate criticism."

On October 7, Hamas rampaged through villages in southern Israel, prompting Israel to cut off all supplies to Gaza. In response, Israel has carried out massive bombings on Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians, and is preparing for a future land invasion.

As supplies run short, many Gazan families have reduced their meals to one per day and have been forced to drink contaminated water. As of writing, Joe Biden has not said anything about conspiracy theories regarding his chin.