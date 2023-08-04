“The matching photos of her and him”: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun’s “lovestagram” goes viral amongst fans

Ever since BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun confirmed their relationship, fans have been trying to dig out more information on the pair. For the unversed, on August 3, Dispatch revealed that the Flower singer is in a steady relationship with Ahn Bo-hyun, and the pair meet up at her home for private dates.

Shortly after this, their respective agencies, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment, confirmed the dating news and asked fans to watch over their relationship warmly. Ever since the news broke out, BLINKs have been trying to dig out past photos and videos to find out any potential clues about their relationship.

Upon their research, fans found out that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun have similar pictures on their personal Instagram accounts. Their Instagram accounts had either pictures clicked at similar locations or matching poses. BLINKs believe their “lovestagram” is their subtle way of flaunting their romantic relationship.

“The matching photos of her and him”, @jink_jane wrote, sharing a collage of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun accompanied by a crying emoji and a heart emoji.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun dig out pictures from their Instagram as proof of their relationship

someone pointed out, that it looks like that jisoo took this photo of bohyun and yes it kinda does

It seems like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun have taken great care to keep their relationship private. However, eagle-eyed fans have taken notice of their “lovestagram”.

For the unversed, “Lovestagram” is derived from the words “Love” and “Instagram”, and it is when couples post matching photos and videos, either with similar clothing, jewelry, striking similar poses at a certain location, or a similar theme they have followed through their Instagram.

BLINKs noticed that the Pink Venom singer and Yumi’s Cells actor had many matching photos at similar locations. Either they were stationed at the BLACKPINK singer’s home or some vacation spot, smiling and posing sweetly for the camera.

Fans were surprised at how the couple managed to keep their high-profile relationship a secret despite their fame and popularity in South Korea and internationally as well.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun’s fans have commended them for keeping their relationship private and flaunting it subtly without giving away too much.





That actually happens when two greenest flag people become a couple.



Be happy Jisoo and Bohyun! The confirmation of jisoo's relationship with actor ahn bo hyun rock the kpop world. That actually happens when two greenest flag people become a couple. Be happy Jisoo and Bohyun!

i found cute photos of bohyun as super mario & jisoo as hello kitty in us

Additionally, the All Eyes on Me singer and the Itaewon Class actor have visited similar places, like Universal Studios, where they both posed for pictures in front of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. But she posted her photos in September last year, while he shared his in February this year.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun seem to share a certain fondness for snow as well, with separate pictures of them posing against a snowclad background. Again, the timing of the pictures is different. While the See You in My 19th Life star shared a candid picture of him rolling in the snow in December 2022, the Flower singer was in Copenhagen, Denmark, in February this year.

Coincidentally, the couple was in Australia a couple of months ago and shared pictures from Down Under. The Pink Venom singer posted her photos in June, while he posted his in July.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun pose at Universal Studios (Image via Instagram/@sooyaaa__and bohyunahn)

There is no confirmation of how long BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun have been dating. But based on the pictures shared on their respective Instagram accounts, it is evident that the pair is taking great care to keep their relationship private.

Fans are lauding them for honouring the sanctity of their relationship despite being globally famous and popular stars.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are reportedly dating since May 2023

Although their agencies have not shared any details on when the couple started dating, the Korean media outlet Dispatch revealed that the All Eyes on Me singer has been dating the Itaewon Class actor since at least May 2023. The pair enjoyed private dates at her home as it was nearly impossible to step out, owing to their massive popularity amongst fans.

The couple enjoyed takeout dinner at her home. In fact, Ahn Bo-hyun adjusted his work schedule to match hers so they could spend more time together.

“There were not many days Jisoo was in Korea. Ahn Bo Hyun coordinated his schedule to make sure it matched Jisoo’s so they could be together.”

In the past, the Flower singer mentioned she was watching the K-drama Yumi’s Cells, which stars her now-real-life boyfriend. In fact, in July, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun attended the VIP screening of the film Smugglers, albeit separately and without giving away any information about their relationship.

Additionally, the duo have common friends, which include Jung Hae-in, Kim Go-eun, GOT7’s Jinyoung, Ahn Dong-goo, and chef Baek Jong-won. BLINKs suspects that their mutual friends played cupid between them.