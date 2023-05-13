The Mysterious Benedict Society and 4 Disney+ shows cancelled in 2023

There is no question that there are plenty of interesting Disney+ shows that have captured the attention of subscribers around the world. However, like most big streaming platforms, Disney+ values viewership. Shows that don't live up to expectations or are unable to create enough buzz usually have a shorter run.

Disney+ has announced the shows that have been canceled by the platform. Included on this list is The Mysterious Benedict Society. Phil Hay, the show's writer, tweeted that the show would not be returning for a third season.

Phil Hay @phillycarly Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY's journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made! (1/3 )

The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on children's books written by Trenton Lee Stewart. It follows the adventures of four children, who were brought together by the eccentric Mr. Benedict to stop a global crisis.

Given that the premise is exciting and adventurous, many subscribers tuned in to watch season one of the show, which premiered on June 25, 2021. The platform did bring the show back for a second season. Unfortunately for fans, Disney+ decided to cancel the show in January 2023 after just two seasons.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is not the only Disney+ show that won't be returning for a new season. There are a few others that were also canceled in the last few months.

5 Disney+ shows that fans will have to bid adieu to in 2023

1) The Mysterious Benedict Society

In season one, the four children -- Reynie Muldoon, George Washington, Kate Wetherall, and Constance Contraire -- are brought together by Mr. Benedict, who needs them to stop a global crisis. In season two, the children reunite and embark on a mission to rescue Mr. Benedict and Number Two, who have been kidnapped.

Funny and entertaining, the show is perfect for when you want a wholesome show for the entire family to watch together. Although the exact reasons behind the cancellation have not been made public, the drop in interest for season two as compared to the previous season may have played a part. Fans of the show will be especially disappointed because the finale of season two had some loose ends that will remain unresolved.

2) Big Shot

Fans of the popular TV show Full House knew John Stamos as Uncle Jesse. In this Disney+ show, he plays the role of Marvyn Korn, a temperamental basketball coach who relocates to California to coach a girls’ basketball team at an elite high school.

Season one premiered on April 16, 2021, and season two was available to stream on October 12, 2022. Although many members of the cast shone in their roles, the series struggled with viewership, which could be one of the reasons why the series was dropped in February 2023.

3) The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Big Shot isn't the only sports drama that was given the boot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers also met with the same fate earlier this year. Based on the Mighty Ducks (1992) film, the show focusses on 12-year-old Evan Morrow, who was cut from the Mighty Ducks junior team. He then forms a new team of underdogs with the help of Gordon Bombay, the original Ducks coach.

The show first premiered on March 26, 2021 and returned for a season that premiered on September 28, 2022. Although the show received positive feedback, it was canceled after two seasons.

4) Willow

Produced by Lucasfilm, this Disney+ show is based on and meant to serve as a sequel to Willow, the 1988 film. The story focuses on a group of heroes who are on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home. They must find a way to face their inner demons and come together in order to save their world from the Gales.

Given that it is a Lucasfilm production, viewers had high expectations from the Disney+ show. It received a lot of critism for the lack of depth in its plot and characters. Although it had the right ingredients for a hit show, the elements just didn't come together well enough to entice viewers, which could be the reason behind the Disney+ show being canceled after only one season.

5) National Treasure: Edge Of History

Based on the National Treasure film series, this story is about Jess, who is looking for answers about her family. Her search takes her on an adventure to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. It stars Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, and Jordan Rodrigues, among others.

Despite having decent ratings and an interesting cast, the Disney+ show wasn't able to excite subscribers enough to make a big dent. The lack of a buzz around the Disney+ show could be one of the reasons why this show was canceled after only one season.

Fans of these five canceled Disney+ shows will surely be disappointed that they won't see their favorite characters come back in a new season. Since most streaming platforms seem to be cutting out shows that don't do very well, it is becoming increasingly difficult for subscribers to immerse themselves in any show as there is always the risk of not getting a satisfying ending.

