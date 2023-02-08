English band, The Sisters of Mercy, have announced their first US concert tour in 14 years, scheduled to take place from May 10 to June 10.

The band made the announcement on February 6, 2023, and said that the tour will go on from May 10, 2023, to June 9, 2023. The band will start their tour in Silver Sping, Maryland and cover cities like Las Vegas, San Francisco, Brooklyn, Boston, and several others before concluding their tour in Denver, Colorado.

Sisters of Mercy Us 2023 tour dates (image via Sisters of Mercy fanpage)

Tickets will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.

The Sisters of Mercy set to visit Mexico and Brazil as well

In another announcement, the band have said that they will also visit Mexico and Brazil as part of their extended tour. This tour will start on June 11, 2023, in Guadalajara and end on June 18, 2023, at São Paulo.

The full list of venues and dates are listed below:

May 10, 2023, Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore DC

May 13, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada at Sick New World Festival

May 14, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl

May 15, 2023, Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

May 17, 2023, San Francisco, California at The Masonic

May 19, 2023, Portland, Oregon at Crystal Ballroom

May 21, 2023, Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theatre

May 23, 2023, Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

May 24, 2023, Tempe, Arizona at Marquee Theatre

May 26, 2023, Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center

May 27, 2023, Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

May 29, 2023, St Louis Montana at The Pageant

May 31, 2023, Boston, Massachusetts at Big Night Live

June 02, 2023, Brooklyn New York at Kings Theatre

June 03, 2023, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore

June 05, 2023, Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

June 06, 2023, Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

June 08, 2023, Kansas City, Montana at Uptown Theatre

June 09, 2023, Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

June 11, 2023, Guadalajara, Mexico at C3 Stage,

June 13, 2023, Mexico City, Mexico, at Circo Volador,

June 16, 2023, Santiago, Chile at Chile Club Chocolate,

June 18, 2023, Sao Paulo, Brazil at Tokio Marine Hall

The 2023 tour is a follow-up to their 2017 European tour.

Tracing The Sisters of Mercy's musical career

The Sisters of Mercy began as a collaboration between frontman Andrew Eldritch and Gary Max in 1980.They released their first studio album, First, Last and Always, in March 1985. The album reached the number 14 spot on the UK Album charts and within four years, it sold more than 100,00 copies.

Following their first album, The Sisters of Mercy split in 1986, due to differences between the members. The original lineup performed a final show together as a farewell to their fanbase, which was later released on video as Wake.

Following their split, former members of the band Wayne Hussey and Craig Adams formed the goth-rock band The Mission later that year.

The Sisters of Mercy gained prominence with their next album, Floodlands, released in November 1987. This marked a departure from the earlier soundscape of the band to a more atmospheric soundscape. Andrew Eldritch inducted Patricia Morrison of Fur Bible as the bassist and produced it alongside Larry Alexander.

The album was accompanied by a music video shot at a cotton mill in Mumbai, India by director Peter Sinclair.

The album sold more than 250,000 copies and reached the number 9 spot on the UK Album Charts.

The Sisters of Mercy returned to the music scene years later with several tours in early 2000s, with guest appearances by Irish singer-songwriter Lisa Cuthbert.

