The highly anticipated second season of Prime Video's original The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted last Friday with a triple-bash, dropping three episodes as part of the premiere. Season 2 episode 4, titled Love Game, is scheduled to air on the platform this Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12:00 am ET.

Created by writer Jenny Han, best-known for the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise, The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on her novel trilogy of the same name and premiered last June. For the second season, new episodes arrive every Friday.

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars newcomer Lola Tung as Belly Conklin, a high school student who falls in love with Fisher brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), forming a complicated love triangle. Both of Belly's love interests are the sons of her mother's best friend, Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard), who suffers from Cancer.

The first season takes place at the Fisher family's beach house at Cousins, where both families meet for their annual summer break. Belly finds herself changing and making new friends as she turns 16. One thing remains constant - her feelings for Conrad and her hopes to pursue something more than just friendship with him. However, in a turn of events, she ends up kissing Jeremiah.

A recap of the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

A lot has happened since the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty ended with Belly and Conrad kissing on the beach the morning after everybody found out about Susannah's cancer.

The first three episodes of season 2 take viewers back and forth between this current summer and the occurrences in the months that followed the previous one. It includes Belly telling Jeremiah about the kiss she shared with his brother and him saying hurtful things to her in return. Jeremiah's angry reaction prompts Belly to put a pause on her relationship with Conrad.

Back at home, as the week progresses, Belly and Conrad reconnect over phone calls while he's away at college and eventually start their relationship. As a couple, they return to the beach house in winter for a perfect "Snow on the Beach" moment and get cozied up inside the house. As one thing led to another, they shared an intimate moment in which it seemed like Belly lost her virginity.

Meanwhile, Susannah's condition becomes worse as the months pass, and then comes prom, when Conrad and Belly break up. Things took a turn for the worse after Susannah died. The funeral was a complete disaster after a heartbroken Belly found Conrad getting comforted by his ex-girlfriend. The two get into a fight in front of everyone, and Belly finally leaves.

Now back to the current summer, Belly's brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) has graduated high school, but somewhere he blames her for all the drama she caused between the brothers.

Belly quits Volleyball and does not seem to be coping well with her heartbreak and Susannah's death, but Taylor (her best friend) cheers her up, and she finally starts looking forward to her first summer away from the Fishers.

Then, Belly decides to call Jeremiah, who tells her that Conrad is nowhere to be found. Both, concerned about his whereabouts, go on a quest to find him and trace him back to the beach house, where he seems to be dealing with a predicament - the beach house is up for sale. Now, it's up to them to save Susannah's last memory and the magical place that keeps them all connected.

What to expect in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 4?

Things are looking pretty grim for Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, given that the beach house is up for sale. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 4, titled Love Game, will most likely delve into their endeavors as they find ways to save Susannah's beach house and the only place that can keep them connected when they all seem to be losing each other.

Now that Steven and Taylor (Rain Spencer) are also at Cousins, they have more hands on deck and must find a way to stop Susannah's half-sister, who has made up her mind to sell the house, from doing so. It was seen in trailer clips that Belly's mother, Laurel (Jackie Chung), who recently wrote a book on her deceased best friend, arrives at Cousins to help out the kids.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 4 airs on July 21 at 12 am ET.