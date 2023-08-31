The Ultimatum season 2: Are Alex and Kat still together?

For the first time since The Ultimatum was released in 2022, all four couples that went through the process came out engaged to their original partners. The penultimate episode showed Alex and Kat, Trey and Riah, Antonio and Roxanne, and James and Ryann leaving with their fiancés. However, whether the couples stayed together was revealed during the show's reunion. Spoiler alert: The couples are together.

The reunion was filmed a year after the filming of season two was completed. This gave the couples enough time to meet the rest of the cast again with major updates.

While viewers were invested in the stories of all the couples on the show, it was the tumultuous arc of Kat and Alex's storyline that got a lot of attention. During the reunion, the couple didn't just confirm that they were still engaged but went on to announce the date of their wedding as May 10, 2024.

The tale of Alex and Kat: Before, during, and after The Ultimatum

Kat had issued Alex The Ultimatum, which led them to their search for answers, and brought them to the Netflix show. While they ended the experiment with Alex proposing and Kat accepting it, the decision seemed surprising to viewers and other couples.

The duo attended the reunion, which was filmed a year later, with big news to share. They said that they are still together, and even have their wedding dates finalized. Bringing along save-the-date magnets, they announced their plan to get hitched on May 10, 2024.

"If it's not a hell yes it's a hell no. For us, it's a HELL YES!!!" Alex captioned an Instagram post where he announced their engagement.

Alex and Kat first matched with each other on a dating app two years prior to enrolling in the show. Kat made Alex work for her attention, and he pursued her with enough conviction, leading to the start of their love story. Alex and Kat had dramatically different professions, and personalities. While Alex worked in software sales, Kat found her calling in travel nursing.

In December of 2020, The Ultimatum couple took off on an adventure, driving down from Charlotte to Denver. They captured memories and shared them with their followers throughout the year. From snowy peaks to exotic beaches, they'd experienced it all. They stopped posting with each other close to 2022, around when filming for the show began, in what seems like a successful attempt to not give out spoilers.

After two years of being coupled up, Kat was ready to get married, Alex, not so much and that was when Kat issued him The Ultimatum.

Although Kat and Alex's relationship looked picture-perfect, there were issues hiding beneath the surface, which were explored throughout the season. Alex wanted to be challenged more by his partner, and Kat was dependent on Alex for a lot of her decisions.

In the first episode, Alex and Kat split up and joined their trial marriage partners for the experiment. While Alex picked Roxanne, Kat chose Antonio. Alex's drive was appealing to his new partner, while Kat and Antonio maintained a friendly equation throughout.

With some hiccups along the way, Kat and Alex's relationship was put to the test. On reuniting for their three weeks together, they discussed their issues in-depth and resolved as many as they could over the course of their trial marriage.

While they seemed to be getting along swimmingly, Kat's inability to challenge Alex always remained a problem, which he also discussed when Kat met his parents. Until The Ultimatum day, Alex remained confused about what his final decision would be.

However, after giving the audience some scares, Alex got down on one knee and asked Kat to marry him, and without hesitation, she said yes.

A year later, when the reunion was filmed, Roxanne questioned the authenticity of the couple, trying to drive a wedge between them, but was unsuccessful. The Ultimatum couple announced their intentions to marry, with Kat saying how Alex had been taking the lead, almost like they switched roles.

"He's ready to have a house and he has, I think, more baby fever than I do," Kat said in the reunion

They have yet to send out their invites, but fans can expect a magical union to take place on May 10, 2024. They also finally broke the news on social media with heartwarming captions, welcoming their forever together.

Season two of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is now available to stream on Netflix.