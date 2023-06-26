"This is CORRECT! " Fans agree to Preston Mitchum's "overrated" statement about Kim Zolciak-Biermann

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora and Summer House's Preston Mitchum recently appeared on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL). On the show, Preston Mitchum discussed his perspective on a number of the current happenings in Bravo's world of reality TV. He also spoke about some of his not-so-popular views with Andy.

One such thing that the Summer House star spoke about was his number one hot take that Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann was "overrated."

The Daily Mail reported that Kim teased an upcoming return to RHOA earlier in June 2023 through a post on social media. In the picture uploaded on Instagram, she was posing with her former castmates Sheree, DeShawn Snow, and Lisa Wu, and had written "see you soon" in the caption of the picture.

Kim left RHOA in season five to film another reality show Don't Be Tardy only return to season ten of the former show. However, she left RHOA after filming only one season. The show is on season 15 and Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross are the main cast members.

Although Kim did leave the show nearly four seasons ago, based on the Instagram post and a trailer that she appeared in, she is expected to appear in one episode. The trailer, released on May 7, 2023, showed Kim hanging out with Sheree, DeShawn Snow, and Lisa Wu in the trailer.

Amid all this, Preston Mitchum's statement about Kim being overrated led fans to react to it on social media, and many of them agreed with him. While some said that they were glad Preston said it, one person went on to say:

Fans agree with Preston Mitchum calling RHOA alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann "overrated"

Since the WWHL episode featuring Drew Sidora and Summer House star Preston Mitchum was released, fans have taken to social media to react to both the stars' comments.

Fans had a lot to say about what Preston Mitchum said about Kim and they agreed with his hot take. While some were glad that he openly shared the "fact," others said that they didn't "need or want" Kim back on the show. Some fans also went on to call Preston Mitchum "a cousin" and others said that he had won all the points with that comment.

Teesh ❤ @TeeshTeesh #wwhl I agree with Preston. Kim Z is extremely overrated. We don’t want or need her back on #RHOA I agree with Preston. Kim Z is extremely overrated. We don’t want or need her back on #RHOA #wwhl

✨Tee✨ @l0VE_beautiful @PrestonMitchum they didn’t back you up but you were on point about Kim Z 🤣 #WWHL @PrestonMitchum they didn’t back you up but you were on point about Kim Z 🤣 #WWHL

The Third King 👑 @thirdking0208

#WWHL Preston just called Kim Zolciak overrated! He just won all the points from me!!! Preston just called Kim Zolciak overrated! He just won all the points from me!!! #WWHL https://t.co/i7mJGBlVur

sociallystacij @SociallyStaciJ Preston killed it tonight on the show. He’s a cousin in my head. #WWHL Preston killed it tonight on the show. He’s a cousin in my head. #WWHL

Is Kim Zolciak-Biermann planning to appear on another reality show?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann recently posted a picture of herself with Troy VanderHeyden on Instagram recently. The picture showed both of them smiling and looking quite happy but it was the caption of the picture that caught fans' attention.

“One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you! Making moves,” Kim wrote in the caption.

This was followed by Troy's comment saying that he loved and cherished her adding that she was one of the "most amazing humans" he knew.

“The future is bright,” he wrote in the comment.

However, no information was released about what and if the stars are working on anything. It is worth noting that VanderHeyden has worked on multiple reality shows. They include Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Bad Girls Club, Making the Cut, The Challenge, The Simple Life, and Living Lohan.

Meanwhile, Kim Zolciak-Biermann is in the process of divorcing Kroy Biermann with whom she has four children, Kaia Rose, Kane Ren, Kash Kade, and Kroy Jagger. A friend of Kim's, Shereé Whitfield, recently appeared on WWHL and said that the former hasn't been doing well and is taking the divorce "really bad."

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has not confirmed whether she will discuss her divorce with Kroy in season 15. However, she did share a comment about the same on social media on June 23, 2023.

"After getting what you manifested. Ask for discipline to keep it and wisdom to multiply it," she wrote.

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 will be released on Bravo on July 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, Summer House season 7 is available on FuboTV, Peacock Premium, DIRECTV, Bravo TV, and NBC.

