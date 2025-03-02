Top 10 grocery stores in America, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index

Grocery stores are more than just places to get some staples, they often shape shopping habits and patterns, influence home budgets and define convenience.

Each year, the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) ranks grocery stores based on consumer feedback, the ranking evaluates everything, from product range, pricing, and quality to average checkout speeds.

One of the first things customers look for is the quality of the products they are seeing, especially the freshness of food items. The best ranked grocery stores consistently have quality produce on their shelves, whether it be fresh produce, meats, dairy, or bakery items.

Many stores prioritize organic and locally sourced produce to ensure freshness.

Here is a look at what makes for a good grocery store, and the top 10 grocery stores in America for 2025, as reported by Food and Wine.

Trader Joe's, and 9 other best grocery stores in 2025

Trader Joe's

Tied with Publix for the top spot, Trader Joe's has made its name by stocking premium products at affordable prices. The grocery store often has specialty items on the shelves that may not be found elsewhere. The frozen food section at Trader Joe's is renowned for globally inspired foods and convenient meal options.

The grocer chain's smaller, easy to navigate store layout makes the shopping experience a pleasant one.

Trader Joe's Grocery Store - Source: Getty

Publix

Sharing the top spot with Trader Joe's, Publix is known for customer service, clean stores, and excellent quality bakery and deli offerings. This employee-owned supermarket chain headquartered in Florida is known for its "Pub Subs' which is quite popular among patrons.

Publix prioritizes sustainability and community outreach, and stocks up on a variety of organic and specialty products. The frequent promotions and BOGO deals attract customers as well.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is a membership-based warehouse store, owned by Walmart. They offer bulk groceries, household goods, and exclusive member perks, much like their competitor Costco.

Sam's Club offers lower prices on everything, from fresh produce to frozen food. Member's Mark is Sam's Club's private label that makes premium alternatives to brand name products at attractive prices.

The Club's Scan and Go feature is popular among shoppers, as it allows them to avoid long queues for checkouts by paying directly via the app. The Club's bakery offerings are often by Member's Mark, and are popular among customers.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show - Source: Getty

Wegmans

Wegmans is often thought of as a premium luxury store, but despite the upscale image, the grocery store has competitive pricing, striking the right balance between affordability and quality.

The grocery chains' stores tend to have expansive layouts, offering a wide selection of organic produce and chef-prepared meals. Several Wegmans locations also feature in-store dining areas.

Wegmans Grocery Store in New York City - Source: Getty

H-E-B

H-E-B, the Texas-based supermarket chain, is known to have a loyal list of customers with their commitment to quality, locally sourced produce and excellent customer service.

H-E-B also is quite active with community initiatives, ranging from educational programs to disaster relief, this participation lends a sense of community to shoppers, making H-E-B a store they trust.

H-E-B's store-brand products go toe-to-toe with national brands in terms of taste and affordability, which makes them attractive for budget-conscious customers.

H-E-B is from Texas - Source: Getty

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is all about an organic and high quality grocery selection. Since the chain was acquired by Amazon in 2017, they have introduced lower prices along with exclusive discounts for Amazon Prime members.

Whole Foods takes sustainability, ethical sourcing, and transparency in food production quite seriously.

The extensive selection of organic products and options suited for those with specific dietary needs appeals to many, despite the store being considered to be on the pricier end of the spectrum.

Aldi

Aldi focuses on affordability, which is a huge factor for their dedicated customer base. The grocery store mainly stocks private-label products, which means they can keep their prices lower than most competitors.

Despite a smaller store footprint, Aldi stocks its shelves with a diverse selection of produce and pantry staples.

The efficiency of Aldi stores is a plus point too, from the quarter-deposit shopping cart system to streamlined checkouts.

Aldi In San Diego - Source: Getty

Costco

Costco, the warehouse giant, has held on to its popularity with bulk pricing, exclusive deals and member-exclusive perks. Knows or it's Kirkland Signature private label which offers high quality products at competitive prices, as well as an impressive bakery and dessert collection, Costco consistently remains a fan favorite, especially for those looking to make bulk purchases.

Costco Store in Bayonne, New Jersey - Source: Getty

Costco's efficient checkout process and return policy, as well as convenient additional services like gas stations, attract customers as well. While shopping at Costco requires a membership, many customers find the yearly fee worth the savings and benefits.

ShopRite

ShopRite is a cooperative of individually owned supermarkets, and they have built a strong image of affordability and community engagements.

They are known for offering personalized discounts based on shopping habits for those on their loyalty program, and they run extensive promotions as well.

Target

Target is popular as a general merchandise retailer, but they have steadily expanded their grocery aisles and have become a fast competitor to other supermarkets.

Target stocks national brands along with the in-house grocery brand Good & Gathers, and cater to a wider range of consumer choices.

The Target Circle rewards program offers frequent discounts, attracting budget-conscious shoppers.

Target Store Facade - Source: Getty

To assign rankings, the ACSI takes several factors that affect overall customer experience and satisfaction to understand how and where America likes to shop, and why.

Some of these factors include quality, value for money, customer service, store organization, and check out efficiency.

