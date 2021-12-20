Top 10 new streaming shows of 2021

There has been an exponential rise in not just the number of streaming platforms around the world but even more so the content available for consumption on them. Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, HBO, Hulu and many others have seemingly unlimited content to offer.

Remember when you could make a list of all that you watched throughout the year because entertainment media was just that limited? Me neither.

From satire, comedy, drama, superhero stuff, sci-fi to romance and thriller shows, the small screen keeps bringing in better and more congenial content.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 10 streaming shows of 2021.

1) Hacks (HBO Max)

Hacks is an American comedy-drama series that premiered on HBO Max on May 13, 2021. It revolves around Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedy diva desperate for relevance.

After the casino where she performs decides to cut down her performance dates, she teams up with an unlikely ally Ava. The latter is a Gen Z comedy writer who was recently fired from her job over an insensitive tweet.

Watch the two clash entertainingly in Hacks due to their differences. The series received an IMDb rating of 8.2 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%.

2) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Selena Gomez-starrer Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy streaming show that premiered on Hulu on August 31, 2021.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the show revolves around three neighbors obsessed with a true crime podcast who start investigating a suspicious death after the police ruled it a suicide. With an IMDb rating of 8.1 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, the show has received wide critical acclaim.

3) Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a teen comedy-drama starring an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast. It revolves around the lives of four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they try to get to California through a path riddled with crime.

Reservation Dogs has garnered a Rotten Tomatoes of 98% and an audience rating of 4.9.

4) Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Mare of Easttown is a limited series created by Brad Ingelsby for HBO and is available to watch on Disney+ and HBO Max. The Kate Winslet starter American crime drama revolves around a detective investigating a murder in a small town near Philadelphia. The show was lauded for its outstanding story, characters, and representation of women, earning it 16 nominations at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. It released on 18 April 2021 and has an IMDb rating of 8.5.

5) Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso is the Jason Sudeikis-starrer sports comedy-drama that has been the talk of the year. Among its other accolades include 20 Primetime Emmy Nominations. The first season premiered on Apple TV+ in 2021 and the second season released on July 23, 2021.

The show follows Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to coach an English soccer team. The show received a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score and an audience rating of 4.9.

6) Squid Game (Netflix)

The Korean survival drama released on Netflix on September 17, 2021 and received worldwide attention within days of its release, becoming the top-viewed program in 94 countries and Netflix's most-watched series.

Squid Game revolves around a contest where 456 people, who are in deep financial debt, risk their lives to win a ₩ 45.6 billion prize. The show received an IMDb rating of 8 and an audience rating of 4.7.

7) Money Heist (Netflix)

The fifth and final season of Money Heist released this year in two parts. Over the span of five seasons, the Spanish heist crime drama became a global phenomenon, becoming one of the most-watched non-English series on Netflix in 2018.

The series follows two lengthy and meticulously prepared heists led by the Professor, with a complex and thrilling narrative that keeps viewers glued to their screens. Money Heist received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93% and an audience rating of 4.8.

8) Succession (HBO)

The third season of Succession released in October 2021. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the American drama series revolves around the Roy family, who are the dysfunctional owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate.

After the family patriarch, Logan Roy, faces a decline in health, his four children begin to prepare for a future without their father and each vies for a prominent position within the company. The show received a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93% and an audience rating of 4.6.

9) Loki

Marvel's beloved God of Mischief gets his own spin-off in this Disney+ series. Loki takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline.

Starring Tom Hiddleston in the eponymous role, Loki is the third installment in the television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It premiered on June 9, 2021, and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%.

10) Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Dickinson is an American comedy series starring Hailee Steinfeld. The show premiered on Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019, with its second and third seasons releasing in January and November this year.

The series takes place in the Emily Dickinson era with a modern touch. The coming-of-age story shows Emily audaciously exploring the constraints of gender, society, and family through the perspective of a budding writer who is way ahead of her time. The show has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%.

Edited by Prem Deshpande