Vanderpump Rules: 6 unscripted moments that shook the Bravo universe

In a shocking twist on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, the season 10 finale unveiled a scandal that has captivated audiences worldwide. The show revealed the now-infamous love triangle between the show's stars Ariana Madix and her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss. Sandoval cheated on his long-term partner Ariana with Leviss and the scandal broke out right in front of everyone in March 2023.

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix (Image via Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

The affair came to light when Madix found a FaceTime screen recording on Sandoval's phone. The scandal became all the more appealing to fans as it unfolded after the show had officially stopped filming its tenth season.

However, as soon as the news came out, the show's production swiftly resumed the shooting to capture the aftermath and the drama that ensued. A bonus finale aired on May 17, 2023, a few months after the affair came to light. The episode was followed by a series of explosive reunion episodes.

Needless to say, the Scandoval saga got global attention and the story made headlines weeks after it was revealed and was even discussed by celebrities.

However, the latest scandal wasn't the only thing that rocked the cast and fans of Vanderpump Rules. Over the ten years of the show being aired, there have been multiple scandals and unscripted moments that had the fans shaken.

From Jax impregnating another woman to Tom promise ring: Unscripted moments that shook Vanderpump Rules

1) Jax revealing that he got another woman pregnant

Jax admitting he got a woman pregnant in Las Vegas (Image via Youtube/Bravo)

After a tumultuous relationship, Jax and Stassi were headed toward an inevitable breakup in the middle of the season. However, Stassi was willing to give their relationship another chance when she heard a rumor that Jax had impregnated another woman in Las Vegas while they were together.

Although Jax spent months denying the rumor, Stassi didn't budge from her stance until the Vanderpump Rules season when he finally came clean.

Needless to say, this was something that fans and viewers had expected and were quite stunned by it.

2) Kristen getting slapped by Stassi

Stassi slapping Kristen across the face (Image via Youtube/Bravo)

Throughout season two of Vanderpump Rules, it was clear that things weren't really working out between former cast member Kristen Doute and her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. The couple was already dealing with Tom's infidelity throughout the season but no one really expected to see Kristen add her own infidelity to the mix.

It turned out that while Tom was sleeping in another room in their apartment, Kristen was having an affair with Jax, Stassi's ex. This led to Kristen being slapped by Stassi, an insult to the injury as the former navigated the messy aftermath of broken relationships.

While Tom's infidelity didn't really come as a surprise to fans, Kristen cheating on him definitely left a lot of them confused and shocked.

3) James Kennedy's pasta rant

James Kennedy said "It's not about the pasta" (Image via Youtube/Bravo)

James Kennedy joined season three of Vandepump Rules as Kristen Doute's new boyfriend and quickly became known for stirring up trouble. However, it was in season six that tensions flared between him and Lala Kent, leading to the now-infamous rant.

James passionately shouting, "It's not about the pasta," was enough to catch's everyone's attention. What viewers didn't know at the time was that the cast used "pasta" as a secret word for illegal substances. This revelation added a deeper meaning to the argument and left a lasting impact on the show's storyline.

4) Jax's shoplifting scandal

Jax goes to jail in Hawaii (Image via Youtube/Bravo)

During a group trip to Hawaii in Vanderpump Rules season four, Jax and his now-wife Brittany Cartwright found themselves in a sticky situation. While shopping together before their departure, Jax made a regrettable decision as he stole a pair of sunglasses.

The impulsive act led to his arrest for shoplifting, landing him in a Hawaiian jail. In a race against time, his friends rallied to scrape together $11,000 for his bail to make sure that they could make their flight back to Los Angeles.

5) Tom Sandoval's dramatic line

Tom Sandoval calls Tom Schwartz a "Battered Wife" (Image via Youtube/Bravo)

At Tom Schwartz and Katie's joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Vanderpump Rules season five, Tom Sandoval delivered a memorable line. During a heated discussion about past cheating allegations, Sandoval defended Schwartz and said that the latter was a "battered wife." He then went on to kick open a door which revealed Tom Schwartz still in drag and smirking.

6) Katie and Tom's promise ring

Katie and Tom, a longstanding couple on Vanderpump Rules, faced a pivotal moment in their relationship. Katie desired marriage while Tom hesitated to commit.

After dealing with infidelity, Tom tried to be clever by giving Katie a promise ring, playfully called the "ring on a string," at Scheana's wedding. This heartfelt gesture left Katie in tears, capturing a poignant moment in their story.

For the fans, these scandals have provided an exhilarating mark to a show that has followed the cast's journey since its premiere in 2013. While a lot of them felt for the cast members in most cases, they also took to call out the people who were cheating on their partners, like Sandoval and Leviss recently. However, all this has only added to fans' anticipation of watching the show and its upcoming episodes.

Tune in to Bravo every Wednesday night at 9 PM ET to watch Vanderpump Rules.

Poll : 0 votes