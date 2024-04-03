Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 10: Recap and more details explored 

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. During the segment, Tom Schwartz and Katie addressed the latter getting intimate with one of her ex-husband's closest friends while Tom and Ariana got into several arguments about Mya's well-being.

Lala Kent hosted an event at James and Ally's house but things turned sour when several confrontations took place, one of which prompted Tom Sandoval to leave early. The synopsis of the episode read:

"Lala hosts a water-tasting event; Schwartz confronts Katie for her recent hookup; Ariana takes Sandoval to task for an irresponsible mishap; tensions boil over when Tom and Ariana clash about long-simmering resentments."

Lala's water-tasting event turns sour as tensions rise within the Vanderpump Rules season 11 group

The latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 11, titled, Line in the Sand, saw Lala Kent's water-tasting event turn sour as Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix clashed while Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney talked about Katie getting intimate with Tom's friend, Max.

Lala had invited an expert into the group to take the cast through different types of water. While most of the cast members were impressed with the event, Katie Maloney thought it didn't match up to a normal wine-tasting event.

During the event, Ariana told the group about her conversation with Ann, Tom's assistant. Ariana had asked Ann for help in looking for assistants when Ann expressed interest in working for her. Ariana noted that that's when the "attempted dog murderer" was eavesdropping on their conversation. Brock didn't understand the reference, and Tom Sandoval clarified that Ariana was talking about him.

This prompted a big blowout between the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast members as they continued to argue over Mya, Ariana's dog. Allegedly, one day when Ariana wasn't at home, Tom locked Mya in Ariana's room for hours without feeding her. The dog then ate out of leftover takeout containers and needed to be taken to the hospital.

Ariana warned Tom about going into her room again and told the cameras that not only did he let the dog in her room, but he also locked her there for hours. Ariana noted that the takeout containers that Mya chewed on had wooden skewers in them and that due to Tom's carelessness, Mya's life could have been in danger.

The former couple continued arguing as Tom Sandoval pointed out that Ariana hadn't cleaned her cat, Kitty's, litter box in over two years. Ariana shot back saying that she cleaned it last week when he was out of town. Ariana said,

"You wanna come back at me about the litter box when you almost killed my f*cking dog?"

Ariana told Tom Sandoval that her room was her only safe space in the house since he "wrecked it." Tom told the cameras that the Vanderpump Rules season 11 star went from "accident" to "dog murder." He added that Mya was okay and that there wasn't a dead dog in the situation.

Tom questioned Ariana about not replying to her emails when Ariana cut him mid-sentence and reminded him that he previously left the backdoor open. Tom brought the conversation back to the email and Ariana told him that her lawyer would be dealing with him.

Tom Sandoval asked his ex-girlfriend to tell her lawyer to be professional since he hadn't replied to his email in over two months. Ariana once again brought up Tom leaving the backdoor open and said it was an example of his carelessness. The two continued to argue until Ariana continuously yelled at Tom to get away from him.

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney stepped out and the two discussed Katie getting intimate with Max, one of Tom Schwartz's best friends. She elaborated on the same in a confessional.

"He didn't respect me, so why am I even going to give it a thought? I'm just gonna do what I want."

The Vanderpump Rules star pointed out that Tom broke an agreement they had and Tom called it "flimsy." Maloney responded by stating that everything she said felt flimsy to him. The two continued to argue for a while before they decided to "be friends" again.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.