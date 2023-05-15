Venom and 4 other old films added to Disney+ in May

Disney+, being home to all things Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and Star Wars, figures into the list of top streaming services in the world. Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has been a game-changer for entertainment lovers, offering a vast collection of classic and modern titles.

While Disney has moved to produce Disney+ exclusive content over the last few years, they have not stopped hosting their extensive library of fantasy and documentary movies on the streaming platform. In fact, they still periodically add older releases along with the latest Disney+ originals.

Whether you're an avid fan or a curious newcomer, buckle up and get ready to take a trip through the bylanes of Disney+ and its newest old titles.

Charles: In His Own Words, Spider-Man: Homecoming and others - 5 new additions to the Disney+ library in May

1) Charles: In His Own Words

Charles: In His Own Words is a biographical documentary from the house of National Geographic. Directed by the same director who directed Diana: In Her Own Words, Tom Jennings, the film premiered on National Geographic Channel on April 28, 2023, before coming to Disney+ a week later on May 5, 2023.

Charles: In His Own Words paints a detailed portrait of the newly coronated King of the United Kingdom. Jennings used previously unseen archival footage and past interviews to present a never before seen side of King Charles III and the events in his life that made him who he is.

2) Venom

Venom is a superhero film from the house of Sony Pictures that released back in 2018. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer with a screenplay from Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, and Kelly Marcel which was inspired from the comic miniseries, Venom: Lethan Protector (1993). Venom marked the first film under Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU).

The cast of the film featured Tom Hardy in the titular role, alongside Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott in pivotal roles. Venom was added to Disney+'s library on May 12, 2023.

Venom revolves around investigative journalist Eddie Brock, who loses his job and fiancée when he tries to expose the unethical practices of Life Foundation. But when one of the corporation's experiments goes awry and a symbiote, a sentient alien life form, bonds with Eddie, he gains superhuman abilities.

As the symbiote takes control, Eddie must learn to harness his new powers and stop Carlton Drake, the CEO of Life Foundation, who seeks to exploit the symbiote for his own sinister purposes.

3) Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Homecoming is the third Spider-Man reboot film and comes from the house of Marvel Studios. Directed by Jon Watts, the film released in 2017 as part of MCU's Phase Three, and has since had two sequels under its banner, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The movie was added to Disney+ on May 12, 2023.

The movie starred an extensive cast including Tom Holland in the eponymous role alongside Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Jacob Batalon, Maris Tomei, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Gwyneth Paltrow, Donald Glover, and others in pivotal roles.

Following his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming revolves around Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man, who tries to balance his life as a high school student with his superhero responsibilities.

He longs to be a full-fledged Avenger, but is kept in check by his mentor, Tony Stark. But when a new villain, the Vulture, emerges and threatens the safety of his friends and the city, Peter must prove himself as a hero without relying on Stark's gadgets.

4) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Disney+ has yet another surprise for all Marvel fans in May with one of the latest films MCU has to offer. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first film under MCU's Phase Five and the third film under their Ant-Man film series.

The film released in theaters in February 2023 and is set to join Disney+'s library on May 17, 2023. Peyton Reed has directed the film with a screenplay by Jeff Loveness.

The cast features prominent actors like Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeifer, David Dastmalchian, and others in pivotal roles.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania follows the adventures of Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne as they team up with Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne to explore the Quantum Realm.

They soon find themselves caught up in a conflict with Kang, the Quantum Realm's new ruler, who threatens to destroy entire timelines. With the help of their allies, including an evolved army of ants, they must stop Kang and his forces from conquering the multiverse.

5) Wild Life

Wild Life is another documentary from the house of National Geographic that will be joining the extensive library of Disney+. The project was directed and produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker couple, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and garnered a positive review from critics.

Wild Life received a limited theatrical released across the U.S. on April 14, 2023, after premiering at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival. The film will also be added to the Disney+ streaming platform on May 26, 2023, after airing on National Geographic Channel the previous day.

Wild Life primarily focuses on conservationist and CEO of outdoor brand Patagonia, Kris Tompkins, and her lifelong journey filled with adventure and love. The film also puts the spotlight on how her relationship with her husband Doug Tompkins of The North Face and Esprit has set an amazing course for the preservation of natural assets and the creation of national parks across Chile and Argentina.

The aforementioned films join the list of older titles that Disney+ will be adding to its extensive library in May 2023. While they may not be the latest and most anticipated films in the market right now, the older releases have been blockbusters of their time.

So get some popcorn ready and enjoy some of the best fantasy films and relatively recent documentaries on Disney+ this month.

