 "We're doing really well": Olivia Culpo dishes on relationship with sister Sophia Culpo after dramatic season finale

Olivia Culpo recently opened up about how her relationship with sister Sophia Culpo grew after the dramatic season finale of The Culpo Sisters saw the two ladies feud. Viewers witnessed Sophia's outrage over how her sister's fame had negatively impacted her life. In fact, what started as a regular conversation quickly turned worse when the two sisters got into a heated argument.

In an interview with E! News, Olivia opened up about her relationship with her sister Sophia and said:

"We're doing really well. I feel like we made a lot of progress just by being open and honest about the troubles of that. And I think the most important thing to do is just tell someone that you care about them and they can see where they're coming from and love them through it."

Season finale of The Culpo Sisters saw some tense moments between sisters Olivia and Sophia

The final two episodes of The Culpo Sisters saw a lot of tension between sisters Olivia and Sophia Culpo, who were constantly seen getting into several arguments throughout the course of the week. The fight started between the two when they went out with family members to celebrate their sister Aurora Culpo's birthday.

The sisters had arranged for a yacht party to celebrate Aurora's birthday. Ahead of picking her up, Olivia found out that Sophia had stolen her bikini. She began making an Instagram story for fun, documenting the fact that Sophia had worn her bikini, adding that her sister had stolen it from her.

Sophia was frustrated about her sister trying to turn the story into something that it wasn't. She also tried explaining her side of the story, saying how she too had ordered the same bikini, but her box had disappeared. When her sister persisted that the bikini was meant for her, Sophia became frustrated and called her a "bully."

At the yacht party, sisters Olivia and Aurora tried to make amends with a heartbroken Sophia. Although the latter decided to let it slide as it was her sister's birthday, the issue continued to irk her. She said:

"This is the type of situation that I absolutely hate. Because I feel like I'm with the people that are supposed to support you the most and I just feel horrible because my parents always side with Olivia."

Sophia continued:

"There is nothing I can do to escape the constant narrative that Olivia is this God sent angel that just has given me this beautiful life that I've done nothing to deserve."

The finale episode also saw an abrupt conversation about Sophia's work issues leading to an altercation during dinner. When Olivia tried to share her opinions, they bothered the former, who broke down and said:

"A lot of the things that have come from your fame have not benefitted my life, have complicated it, have made challenges for me. You think that I need to be eternally grateful? I'm resentful for a lot of it because it messed up my life in ways I wasn't prepared to go through when I was 15."

Olivia is grateful to be part of a reality show with her family

In an interview with E! News, the fashion influencer shared more details about her argument with Sophia. The Culpo Sisters star noted that she sympathized with Sophia after hearing the confession on the finale episode. She said:

"That was really sad. It was sad because I feel like it's something that's out of my control and that I completely understand…It hurt my feelings because there's no way to really change that."

Despite the dramatic events that transpired between the family on The Culpo Sisters, the star shared that she wouldn't change a thing. She said:

"I'm really grateful for the show. It was a lot of quality time with them that I was really grateful for."

While the second season is yet to be announced by TLC, the first installment of The Culpo Sisters has received mixed reactions from viewers. While some loved watching the sisters on screen and followed their journey religiously, others didn't take a liking to the show and voiced their opinions on social media.

