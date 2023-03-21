What is Air Mattress Ashley? Video's origin explained as trend continues to take the internet by storm

A new slang term “Air Mattress Ashley” is trending on TikTok. The term is used to refer to a woman who engages in physical intimacy with others’ husbands and partners, representing disloyal men's low standards.

The term was first coined in early 2021 on TikTok. In February 2023, the phrase surfaced on the platform again after the content of a TikToker @meeshell719 prompted other users to label her “Air Mattress Ashley”.

The slang term represents the issue of unfaithful partners and infidel men in particular. As per the internet trend, these Ashleys are said to seduce one’s partner if they don’t treat them well or take good care of them.

In Urban Dictionary’s definition of the phrase, Ashley is compared to an air mattress while the woman who is being cheated on is said to look like a king-sized luxury mattress.

The phrase has since gone viral on the platform, amassing nearly 80 million views on videos made based on the slang.

"Air Mattress Ashley" slang resurfaces after @meeshell719's recent TikTok posts

On May 29, 2021, TikTok user @reyofsunshine76 shared a video on her profile where she ranted to the viewers about why women get furious when men cheat on them.

She used an array of other internet slang phrases that describe different categories of men and said that women reject all these categories for a man who goes on to cheat on them with Air Mattress Ashley.

Her video garnered 1.1 million likes and 22.6k comments, and it has also been shared 235.1k times. Later, other TikTokers joined the bandwagon to share their take on the subject of cheating men.

Many approached it in a way that some men have a king-sized bed with queen-like partners in it, yet they cheat on them with women who don’t think twice before engaging with taken men.

It is also a way to speak against the topic of infidelity and a lack of guilty conscience in some people, who do not feel remorse after committing adultery or infidelity or enabling these acts.

Last year, TikToker @meeshell719 started earning TikTok duets and stitches from other users because of her outlook on the matter of cheating. She shared a video (now deleted) where she was sitting in her car and added a text overlay that said:

“He has a Girlfriend”.

The video inferred that the user was interested in men who were already taken. Other creators criticized her preference.

On February 11, 2023, @meeshell719 shared another video where she added the text:

"You better stop treatin your man like trash, or else he's gonna end up at my house with dinner ready and a case of cold beer when he gets home."

The video seemingly infuriated female TikTok creators, who then began to categorize @meeshell719 as a homewrecker aka an "Air Mattress Ashley" and the slang phrase started trending once again.

In response to @meeshell719’s video, another user @savagebossb**ch86 shared a TikTok with the caption:

“Drop the addy air mattress ashley. We got you.”

TikTok users are using the phrase to demonstrate scenarios or real-life incidents where their significant others have been disloyal. Many are using it to criticize women who get involved with such men with a tendency to cheat on their partners.

Other users mocked this category of homewrecking women by thanking them as the Ashleys helped these women take out their trash to the dump; comparing their men with trash.

