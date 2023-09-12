What did Charles Maglio do? Wellington High School teacher arrested over "unlawful" activity with 16-year-old girl

54-year-old Charles Maglio, a former Maths teacher at Wellington Community High School, has recently been arrested on September 8, after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual relationship with a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

The arrest reportedly took place following an extensive investigation that began in December 2022, after Maglio allegedly sent flowers at the student's place of work at Tijuana Flats. The girl, who was then 16, allegedly told Charles Maglio that an investigation might take place, and then deleted the texts between them.

According to Maglio's arrest report, the girl gave the statement saying that both of them knew the relationship was wrong, but it felt right to them.

On September 8, Friday, Charles Maglio was taken into custody after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators accused him of having a s*xual relationship with his then 16-year-old student. He has been charged with unlawful s*xual activity with a minor and an offense against a student by an authority figure.

As has been mentioned, an investigation began last year after the suspect sent flowers to the girl at her job. Since, the girl is a minor, the restaurant manager became concerned and reported the incident to the authorities at Wellington Community High School.

The same night, the 16-year-old girl warned Charles Maglio about a "possible investigation." She further deleted the messages they shared to cover the tracks. According to the arrest report, authorities from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spoke to the teenager on December 21, where she said,

"I don't want [Maglio] to get in trouble. I'm in love with him."

The teenage girl then revealed that she first came to know about Maglio in August 2022, which was the beginning of school session 2022-2023. She further added that Charles Maglio was then teaching Maths in the school. The 16-year-old girl said that one day, she went to his classroom looking for "a mentor, fatherly figure," but things escalated between the two.

According to the arrest report, Maglio and the teenager would communicate through Snapchat, so that their texts won't be saved. It was allegedly Maglio's idea to do the same. The girl revealed that they were engaged in s*xual activity several times, at his apartment. Charles Maglio reportedly often used to drop her to her workplace and to her house. He would also send her gifts like dresses, underwear, lingerie, and jewelry, including a ring and a heart necklace.

Upon further questioning, the teenage girl told cops that she would also keep some of her clothes and a toothbrush at Maglio's residence, and that they would often go out to restaurants and for movies together. The arrest report further stated:

"Charles apparently has a calendar behind his door where he is counting down they days until she turns eighteen so they can be open with their relationship."

To corroborate the teenager's claims, authorities reportedly discovered receipts of a ring and several women's lingerie and underwear. Charles Maglio's daughter, who lives in New York has, however, claimed that the clothes at his place belonged to her, when she was younger. The arrest report said,

"She does not know if her father is in a relationship but felt strongly to say that he was probably not because he has not say anything to her."

In a controlled phone call, Maglio was heard telling the teenager that he loved and missed her

Months after the investigation began, on February 1, 2023, authorities scheduled a controlled phone call between the girl and Maglio. He was heard saying that he was only concerned if police could find anything substantial on Snapchat. He also allegedly mentioned that authorities possibly did not have sufficient evidence. The content of the phone call has been mentioned in the arrest report, that read,

"Charles told her, 'I am in love with you, and that has not change. If you can wait until you’re 18, we can see each other.' When she asked him why didn’t he wait until she was 18, he said, 'I don’t know. I always saw you as a woman. I’m not a predator.'"

A month back, in August, a forensic test was done, and Charles Maglio's DNA was recovered from an underwear that belonged to the teenage girl. After the arrest, a bond of $20,000 was issued in his name, and he was ordered to not make any contact with the teenager. Maglio reportedly has posted the bond and was released.

On September 8, a letter was released by the principal at Wellington Community High School, Cara Hayden, who addressed the teacher's arrest in the letter. It stated that when authorities began the investigation, they reassigned Maglio to a non-student contact assignment, far from the educational institution. The letter further mentioned that the school district takes such matters seriously.