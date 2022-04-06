What happened to Boris Brott? Tributes pour in as renowned conductor dies aged 78

Canadian conductor and artistic director Boris Brott recently died at the age of 78.
He was set to conduct the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at a Ukrainian tribute concert and fundraiser on April 20.
Addressing his death, the Orchestre classique de Montreal (OCM) wrote in a statement:
“The entire OCM family is in a state of disbelief. Boris Brott was the beating heart of the Orchestre classique de Montreal, a renowned leader in the world of classical music in North America and beyond, a mentor to countless young musicians, and a very dear friend to so many. His sudden passing thus leaves a deep void in our musical community, and a profound sadness in our personal lives.”
The statement continued:
“The OCM remains dedicated to the highest musical ideals of its founders, Alexander and Lotte Brott, ideals that were furthered by passion and determination by our dearest Maestro Brott. We will continue to make great music and to touch people, inspired by Boris’s standards of excellence, by his indomitable spirit, by his dedication to sharing his musical gifts with people from all walks of life, and by his love for humanity.”
Boris Brott’s cause of death
Boris Brott died on Tuesday after being hit by a car in Hamilton, Ontario. The Hamilton Spectator reported that he was fatally struck in a hit-and-run.
According to Hamilton police, they received a 911 call after 10 a.m. regarding a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road. After learning of the incident, they immediately asked patrol officers to find the vehicle and follow it.
Brott was hit at 10:20 a.m. and was admitted to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver left the scene and was arrested around 2.5 kilometers from the site. His car reportedly collided with multiple police vehicles in the chase.
Hamilton police revealed that three officers were injured, and Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate the incident.
Career
Boris Brott was the director of the Lakehead Symphony Orchestra between 1967 and 1972 and the Regina Symphony Orchestra from 1971 to 1973.
He was the artistic director and conductor of the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra from 1969 to 1990. The orchestra led to the birth of the quintet Canadian Brass.
Brott took over as the director of the CBC Winnipeg Orchestra in 1975. He then made his opera debut in 1977 and conducted Donizetti’s Daughter of the Regiment for the COC. He also directed Opera Hamilton and guest-conducted with the Canadian Opera Company and Sadler’s Wells Opera.
Brott was the Principal Youth and Family conductor with the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa. He was the artistic director of Symphony Nova Scotia from 1982 to 1985 and led the Ontario Place Pops Orchestra from 1983 to 1991.
The Montreal, Quebec native founded the Brott Music Festival in 1988. The festival is held in Hamilton in July and August. He also created the National Academy Orchestra of Canada, and was recognized as a National School by the Department of Canadian Heritage in 1999.
Brott produced, conducted, and hosted several television and radio programs for CBC, BBC, and ITV in the UK. He also recorded with many orchestras for CBC, Mercury, Pro-Arte, and Sony Classical.
In 2000, Brott conducted the first performance of Bernstein’s Mass in Vatican City for an audience, including the late Pope John Paul II. He took over the leadership of the McGill Chamber Orchestra in 2002 and was named Principal Guest Conductor of the popular Petruzzelli Theatre in Bari, Italy, in 2011.
Brott continued to direct the National Academy Orchestra of Canada, the Brott Music Festival in Hamilton, and the Orchestre classique de Montreal. He also directed performances for children with the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Brott is survived by his wife Ardyth and children Ben, Alexandra, and David.