What happened to Katie Price? Fiance Carl Woods denies hitting her and breaks silence over alleged assault controversy

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods finally broke his silence over the former’s assault incident. On August 23, 2021, the glamor model was allegedly assaulted by a stranger at her home in Essex.

Essex police arrived at the scene at 1:30 am on the night of the attack. A man aged 32-year-old was reportedly arrested on suspicion of assault and theft as officials continued to investigate the incident.

The assailant was later released on bail until September 20. Meanwhile, a neighbor told the Daily Mail that they heard an argument at Katie’s place around 11 pm at night:

“We heard an argument at about 11pm. I didn't hear anything at 1.30am when the police were supposed to have been called because I was asleep. I know that Katie Price had been living next door. I don't think I had heard any big arguments before last night.”

Another neighbor added that they heard the sounds of screaming and shouting from her home:

“There was something kicking off because I heard loads of shouting and screaming. It was definitely going off. It was anti social and sounded like a load of p***heads coming back from the pub. There was a real kerfuffle.”

Following the initial investigation, a few critics allegedly accused Carl Woods of assaulting Katie Price. The Love Island alum then took to Instagram to address the situation:

“I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police however I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to speculation and shocking abuse that I have received.”

He shot down the accusations and denied being involved in the incident:

“Anybody who thinks I hit Katie you're completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of the situation. I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told.”

Katie and Carl started dating last year and publicly confirmed their relationship in June 2020. The couple got engaged in April just a few weeks after Katie’s divorce from her third husband, Kieran Hayler.

Katie Price’s alleged assault incident explained

Katie Price was allegedly assaulted at her home in Essex last month (Image via Instagram/Katie Price)

Last month, Katie Price was allegedly assaulted by an unnamed man and was taken to hospital after police arrived at her house in Essex. The model sustained facial bruises and lip injuries as a result of the physical assault.

The influencer told The Sun that she was watching television when the assault took place. She reportedly fled to her elder son Harvey’s house to escape the scene. She also spoke about being shocked and devastated following the incident:

“I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened. I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured. The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more.”

In an official statement, Essex Police told the outlet that the suspected attacker was arrested and kept in overnight custody:

“We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault shortly after 1.30am. We found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment. A man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.”

The 43-year-old was reportedly taken to a nearby friend’s house after the attack. She was later taken to hospital after paramedics arrived at the scene and was admitted for a few hours.

Following the incident, Katie’s friends and family were photographed at her residence alongside police. According to The Sun, a make-up artist and hairdresser who came in for work-related commitments were denied entry to the scene.

The alleged assault controversy comes days after BBC One announced a sequel to the documentary film Katie Price: Harvey and Me. The new movie has been titled Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next.

