What did Howard Stern say about Lauren Boebert? Radio host comes under fire online over viral rant

American media personality Howard Stern had quite a few things to say about Lauren Boebert on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, September 18, 2023. Boebert came under fire recently after she was escorted out of a Beetlejuice musical performance in a theater in Denver.

Boebert, a Republican Colorado state representative, was thrown out because she was allegedly being too loud, taking pictures of the performance, and vaping during the play. It is worth noting that footage from the theater also showed Lauren f*ndling her her date as they watched the play.

During his show on Monday, Stern ripped into Boebert for her sense of dressing and her conduct in the theater. He compared her dressing style to that of a p*rnstar. He then went on to call her a "disgrace" and her for lying about vaping while sitting next to a pregnant woman.

"Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country! Forget the politics. She’s in a t*tty dress. She’s with some dude," Stern said on his show.

While Lauren Boebert faced a lot of heat when the controversy first became public, Stern's comments spun that hatred onto himself.

Netizens were furious about how Howard talked about her private behavior when he is notoriously known for inviting p*rnstars and str*ppers on his show in its earlier days. The seemingly righteous angle he took was also thrown back at his face by social media users.

"Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country!": Howard Stern

During Monday's episode of The Howard Stern Show, a caller asked Howard Stern his thoughts on the whole Lauren Boebert ordeal. Stern, who had already come across the viral footage of the incident, had a lot of heat to unpack. As mentioned earlier, he called her a "disgrace" before calling her out for her dress and seemingly for watching the play with a "dude."

"Looks like she’s obviously vaping, but also looks like she might be grabbing his p*nis during Beetlejuice," Stern went on to say.

Stern's longtime co-host Robin Quivers inquired if Beetlejuice was a "s*xy play," to which Howard jokingly remarked that it was very "er*tic." He joked that he had seen the movie and there was nothing s*xual about it, and stated that the play might have been different.

Stern called out Boebert's dress by repeatedly stating that she was wearing a tight "t*tty dress" and that she was f*ndling the person she was with. He then went on to say that he had seen p*rnstars wearing more. As he called her "fun," the media personality added that Lauren "was having a party."

"First of all, she's a liar. She was denying that she vaped but then when they found the video, 'Oh I'm so sor-', I mean what is with that!" Howard stated on his show.

Stern then brought up her personal life and talked about how she was a grandmother at 36.

He insinuated that she had to drop out of high school because she was pregnant. Stern then went on a rant about how Boebert barely won the election before he ripped into Colorado.

"I don't know what's going on in Colorado. What are they — just got dumb people in Colorado. How do you elect someone like her?" he said.

Howard also spoke about Boebert being a "big morality person" and how she was allegedly "screaming at drag queens all the time". He stated how annoying it was to be a congresswoman and not act appropriately in a play, including vaping while sitting close to a pregnant woman.

"I mean, how did she win an election? How does a woman like that win an election? I mean. You know, there’s certain standards — once you get caught lying like that, goodbye!" Stern said.

Towards the end of the discussion, Howard remarked about how the congresswoman would be so much fun to sleep with and that they needed her in a str*p club and giving l*p dances. He engaged in a conversation with the caller on whether Boebert's br*asts were real before saying:

"She's my kind of gal."

Howard Stern slammed for comments about Lauren Boebert

Former NBCUniversal Senior Executive, Mike Singleton shared a clip of The Howard Stern Show where Stern was seen calling out Boebert. The clip shared on September 18, 2023, went viral and amassed over 2.3 million at the time of writing this article. Netizens had a lot to say in the comments section of the tweet.

Howard Stern's comments did not sit right at all with netizens, who were quick to remind the radio show host of his past. The show involved a plethora of controversial comments, and lude and n*de content involving str*ppers and p*rnstars. Some people even pointed out that Howard Stern had turned to the political left and left behind the rebel attitude that made him who he was.

Lauren Boebert has since apologized for her antics at Denver's Buell Theater. The 36-year-old even called it quits with her reportedly date to the event, Quinn Gallagher. The latter is the owner of an Aspen Colorado Bar, that hosts drag and other LGBTQ+ events, something Boebert has been very vocally opposed to. Gallagher also happened to be a Democrat, something the congresswoman wasn't aware of.