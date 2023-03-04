What did Isaiah Washington say? Slur controversy explained as P-Valley star announces retirement from acting 

Grey’s Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington announced his retirement from acting via a tweet on March 1, 2023. Seemingly referring to his 2007 slur controversy, Washington mentioned in his tweet that he had fought a good fight; however, the haters, the "useful idiots," and the provocateurs have won.

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today.”

He said he was no longer interested in engaging in the prior criticisms he had to endure on a global scale. In addition to sharing his post-retirement plans, the 59-year-old actor stated in a tweet that he would be traveling the country before it succumbs to Socialism and Communism.

He called himself a “Frederick Douglass Conservative” and said that he would keep his “powder dry." Isaiah Washington also expressed his gratitude for the support he has received over the years.

Although he would be retiring, Washington still has a film, “Corsicana,” that is yet to be released, and he said that the film would mark the last time he would appear on the screen.

Isaiah Washington used a homophobic slur against "Grey's Anatomy" co-star T.R. Knight in 2007

Washington was among the original cast members of “Grey’s Anatomy” and played Preston Burke. But in 2007, following the show's three successful seasons, it was reported that the actor had referred to his co-star T.R. Knight as a homophobic expletive. It occurred during an on-set argument with one of the leads, Patrick Dempsey.

ABC decided not to renew Isaiah Washington’s contract following the incident. Though the actor issued an apology at the time, he initially denied using the "F word" on the 2007 Golden Globes Awards show. However, later in his interview on the American television talk show "Larry King Live," he narrated what went down.

Isaiah Washington used the word to reprimand Patrick Dempsey for treating T.R. Knight like a "f***ot" after an argument that was started by the latter, according to Isaiah Washington. The actor admitted uttering a number of things about which he was not pleased.

However, he clarified that he did not mean the “F word” in a derogatory manner to express his hate for gay people, but he used the word to refer to someone who was being weak. Washington also affirmed that he was not homophobic in any shape, way, or form.

Washington had said at the time:

"I can neither defend nor explain my behavior. I can also no longer deny to myself that there are issues I obviously need to examine within my own soul, and I've asked for help."

Washington said that he followed all instructions given to him by the producers and ABC when he was fired from the medical drama. He continued:

"I came back under great stress, and thought I was doing the job I was hired to do. I thought that was going to speak for my future at Grey's, but apparently that wasn't the same vision that the network and studio had for me."

It was reported that T.R. Knight had to reach out to his family after Washington referred to him using the "F word." Knight later publicly confirmed his orientation in 2006 and said that he preferred to keep his personal life private; however, he hoped that being gay was not the most interesting part of him.

Isaiah Washington said no one wanted to hire him after the slur scandal. After the fallout with ABC, the actor found himself in serious financial problems and struggled for a while to land acting projects.

However, his time away from the spotlight worked in a positive light for him and his personal life as the actor learned how to rebuild his career. Isaiah Washington returned to acting with his crime drama “Blue Caprice” in 2013.

