What is Jaclyn Hill's ex's cause of death? Everything to know about Jonathan Hill amid latest revelations

The cause of YouTuber Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband Andrew Jonathan Hill’s mysterious death has been revealed by a medical examiner from Los Angeles County. According to a report prepared by the coroner, Jonathan died of fentanyl intoxication, and they also found traces of methamphetamine in his system.

Jonathan was found unconscious on August 10, 2022, on a sidewalk just days before his 34th birthday. He was a native of Texas at the time of his death.

Jaclyn Roxanne Hill (born Jaclyn Eilers), an entrepreneur, rose to fame as an internet personality via her makeup tutorial videos on YouTube. She and Jonathan tied the knot in 2009 and were seemingly happy for the next nine years, until they finally called it quits in 2018.

Jacyln and Jonathan made the announcement of the divorce public on May 16, 2018.

How fentanyl might have killed Jaclyn Hill's ex-husband, Jonathan Hill

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is usually given to cancer patients to treat pain and it acts on a person's brain.

As the drug acts on a person's brain, if someone overdoses on fentanyl, their sleep will be prolonged, and might even fall unconscious. The drug also affects one's breathing and can slow down or even stop one's breathing. The lack of oxygen can further affect other organs as well.

Although a detailed report about Jonathan's death hasn't surfaced yet, it can be assumed that it was fentanyl that caused him to fall unconscious before his death.

Jonathan was a part of various musical bands throughout his career as a drummer. He also has a YouTube channel with over 34K subscribers.

He released Rebirth, his debut album, in January 2019 where he spoke about his hopes of battling his drug addiction. In an interview with Billboard, the drummer shared that he started using drugs when he was 17. His addiction only worsened in the years following that and was eventually the catalyst that broke his marriage to Jaclyn Hill.

He revealed that during the third year of their marriage, he got to a point where he began having seizures because of his drug consumption. He started breaking out in hives and it became evident that something was wrong.

Jonathan often appeared in Jaclyn Hill's YouTube videos. After their split, the YouTuber shared that although they did not work well as partners, they have always been good friends with each other. Jaclyn continues to use Jonathan’s last name professionally even after their divorce.

Jaclyn Hill describes her ex-husband as the kindest and the most compassionate person

Jaclyn Hill shared a heartfelt Instagram post to confirm Jonathan’s death. The post had a few slides with Jaclyn and Jonathan’s pictures from the time they were together. She wrote:

“I can’t believe this day has actually come. I am so out of my mind right now, I don’t how I’m even going to type this. But I’m going to try.”

The beauty vlogger addressed her ex-husband as the kindest and most compassionate person she has ever known. She said Jonathan was a good listener who genuinely cared about what people had to say when they were talking to him.

She added that Jonathan had so much talent that he did not know what to do with it. He turned his pain into art and music, and touched so many people with the honesty present in his artistry.

She continued:

“You were one of the funniest people I’ve ever met! You made everybody laugh uncontrollably & I will forever miss that about you.”

Jaclyn Hill then addressed their split but she mentioned how the two never ceased to love and care for each other.

She concluded her message with the hope that Jonathan was finally free from all his struggles and wrote:

"All I ever wanted was for you to find your happiness & be free from your struggles. My heart is broken knowing that you are gone but my spirit knows that you are finally free. And I know that you’re up there playing the drums right now making everyone laugh. I will carry our memories & inside jokes with me for the rest of my life. Rest peacefully.”

Jaclyn Hill started dating her current fiancé, Jordan Torrey soon after her marriage with Jonathan ended. Their relationship also sparked controversy as Jordan and Jonathan were known to have worked together in the past. Jaclyn Hill got engaged to Jordan in December 2021.

