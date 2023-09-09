What did Jalynd Rayford do? Suspect arrested in Patton Park Easter shooting that killed 1 and injured 5  

Jalynd Rayford, 22, has been arrested in connection to the horrific shooting that happened in Patton Park on April 4, 2021, leaving 31-year-old Areyelle Yarbrough dead and five others injured.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence and shooting. Readers' discretion is advised.

The list of injured victims included a 5-year-old child as well. The other victims were aged 15, 16, 17, and 21. The Birmingham Police Department then confirmed that all these victims had sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were in a stable state.

Now, Jalynd Rayford is reportedly charged with the murder of Areyelle Yarbrough, who died in the shooting. Yarbrough's father said the family could finally get some closure after Jalynd's arrest.

Alleged Patton Park shooter Jalynd Rayford is charged with the murder of one of the victims who died in the 2021 shooting on Easter

Over two years after the tragic shooting at Patton Park, the alleged gunman, Jalynd Rayford, was taken into custody on Thursday, September 7, at about 5.15 a.m. local time. He was reportedly arrested at an apartment complex in Georgia.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia state police SWAT, and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, provided assistance in arresting Rayford. The news about the arrest was announced by Birmingham Police on Thursday at a press conference.

It was further confirmed that Jalynd Rayford had been booked into the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. As of Friday, September 8, 2023, he was also awaiting extradition to Alabama. Unfortunately, Areyelle's mother, one of the victims, passed away before the arrest, however, her father was notified about the same.

Areyelle Yarbrough's father, Michael Yarbrough, stated that the family can get closure after Rayford's arrest.

"Giving credit to God almighty for his timing. I am grateful that we have closure now and that the young man has been arrested, and we will watch the criminal system work and do its job," he said.

Homicide Det. Jonathan Ross spoke about the victim's father and said that he was happy with the outcome.

"He was delighted, very happy. I'm as happy as he is. We don't give up. At all," Ross stated.

Birmingham police Chief Scott Thurmond showed pleasure after the arrest of Jalynd Rayford, which took place over two years after the tragic shooting that killed Areyelle and impacted many families drastically.

"This is the whole reason that you’re a law enforcement officer — to be able to tell a family that you’ve arrested the person responsible for their loved one’s death, to get some closure for their family," Thurmond said.

"Our investigators never give up. Regardless of how old a case may be, they’re always working to solve those cases, and I know that’s the frustration of many families is that they feel like their case is not being worked," he further added.

Jalynd Rayford has been charged with all the crimes, and cops are still looking for other possible suspects

On the day of the tragic incident on April 4, 2021, while several people were enjoying the warm day in Birmingham's Patton Park, a dark-colored SUV arrived at the scene and opened fire. It was around 7 p.m. local time when the shooting happened. A witness mentioned that the perpetrators did not even know what they were shooting at but just kept firing.

Upon arriving, cops first discovered Areyelle Yarbrough's unresponsive body lying near the passenger door of her vehicle. As has been stated, a young 5-year-old boy, Justice Holness, was also struck and was rushed to the hospital. He sustained injuries to his lungs and collarbone. The victim's mother then said that he was responsive all the way to the hospital.

"He’s still very alert and will nod his head and hold your hand. He still has a long road, but the doctors are expecting him to make a full recovery," she added.

Chief Scott Thurmond has confirmed that Jalynd does not face charges for these crimes and that cops are still looking for the rest of the suspects who may be responsible.

"The important thing to focus on is our investigators never give up, regardless of how a case may be. They’re also working to solve those cases," he said.

Law enforcement officers stated that the shooting was the result of a fight that broke out between two groups of men. The officers also revealed that over 30 rounds were fired on that dreadful day. The chief believed that it could be related to a gang-related issue. The victim who died was reported as a bystander.

For over two years, police had no leads in the case, and no suspects were arrested. At one point, the FBI also offered a reward of $40,000 for anyone who provided any information regarding the tragic shooting. Finally, on Thursday, Jalynd Rayford was taken into custody.