What did Jon Voight say? Angelina Jolie's father slammed after he called for Joe Biden's impeachment

On Wednesday, June 29, Mission Impossible star Jon Voight called for President Joe Biden's impeachment in a Twitter video that was posted by the actor's verified profile. In the video, Voight did not speak about the reason behind his demand for Biden's removal, nor did he specify on what grounds the President should be removed from his tenure.

In the caption of the almost two-minute video, the 83-year-old father of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie wrote:

"Can we all see eye to eye?"

The caption was in reference to his statement later in the video. As of writing, the view count of the view is over 94K, and it has been retweeted by more than 1000 Twitter users. From the number of upvotes, it appears that more than 3,500 netizens agree with the actor's message about the United States President.

Exploring Jon Voight's statement against US President Joe Biden in his Twitter video

This is not the first time that the actor has expressed his political opinion. In 2020, Jon Voight slammed the democrats and Biden after the US Presidential election results. This time, however, Voight has outright called for Joe Biden's impeachment.

In the video, he said:

"My dear friends, we're all saddened by so much turmoil that has been brought upon this life we live. Can this darkness be lifted? Can we all share joy once again and see eye to eye?"

The Oscar-winner further added:

"We have a troubled nation with much horror from these criminals that are ruining lives...We must stop this now. We must bring back our nation's safety."

As Jon Voight continued his monologue, he spoke about how the "police must act on righteousness and guard" neighborhoods, businesses, elderlies, and more. Voight then urged his followers that they must "bring back" the country's safety, since everyone was feeling unsafe.

Voight then targeted the 46th US President, Joe Biden, in his speech and spoke about how he had "wronged the nation's glory." He also alleged that the 79-year-old President had "taken down" the country's morals, which he referred to as the "true gift of the land of the free."

Voight said in the video:

"He must be impeached. We cannot wait another second having him dictate our path. Let us work together, get him out and make this country [what] it stands for—greatness, the land of opportunity, the land of the greatest soil our forefathers fought for… Don't let this President Biden tear down every inch that was sacrificed with blood, sweat and tears for his dictation of lies. I urge all to see truths, I urge all to make a difference for our children's future, our future."

In conclusion to his message, the actor addressed his fellow Americans and expressed his belief that their homeland was being "broken down." However, Jon Voight assured readers that they would build the nation up together again and ended the speech with, "God Bless America."

Netizens react to Jon Voight's online video demanding Joe Biden's impeachment

As expected, Jon Voight's comments garnered sympathy from those who support his political beliefs. Meanwhile, netizens who are completely against his conservative views slammed the actor for his statement regarding the US President.

Many pointed out how Angelina Jolie is not in contact with her father which should serve as a reminder of his shortcomings.

Previous instances of Jon Voight sharing his thoughts on social media

On May 28, Voight posted an emotional video on his social media profiles about the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The actor did not politicize the message surprisingly, and said it was not about political preferences but about "brains that are dysfunctioning."

The actor called out the need to identify and check the "mental capacity to bear arms." He continued how there should be proper qualifications for gun ownership so as to reduce mass shootings.

Voight's videos featuring his pro-Republican political takes should not come as a surprise since the actor has long been a public GOP and Donald Trump supporter. Meanwhile, his daughter Angelina Jolie (47), who cut him out of her life, is reportedly a Democrat but has never confirmed her stance.

