What is the Kenneth Leon scammer story? Woman recalls wild dating experience as viral video stirs interest

A video circulated online on April 13, 2025, where a woman named Jasmine claimed she was scammed by a man named Kenneth Leon. The revelation came while she was talking to J.C. Carter, the host of the Hopeless Romantic Society channel on YouTube. The channel is dedicated to asking people on the streets of New York City about their love lives.

Jasmine claimed Kenneth Leon reportedly dated her under a false identity and she later discovered that he had other victims and scammed people around university campuses.

She began by saying how “dating here s*cks” and then went on to share her “worst” dating experience in the now-viral video.

“The worst was I dated a guy for about a year and I didn’t know his name… And then how I found out his name… He told me what his name was, but that wasn’t his real name,” Jasmine alleged.

She continued by claiming that she reportedly found out his real name when the guy’s “baby mama” tracked her down on Instagram. Jasmine alleged she knew about the woman but not about her “son.”

The woman further mentioned that the guy’s “whole life was a lie” and he didn’t even live at the address she and the other woman knew about. Jasmine admitted that she knew it sounded “crazy” but she “survived” it.

“When I found out his name, I Googled it. He has articles like in the LA Times and stuff about him… About how he was dating this girl and then like stole her car and then like drove to California… And then like lie and go to class but wasn’t in school…” Jasmine shared.

“Then he like found his way into somebody’s dorm and slept in the dorm… Like was going to class but didn’t really go, like it was a whole thing,” she added.

Jasmine also mentioned how she made a TikTok video about Kenneth Leon warning other women about him, and many seemingly reached out to her for “saving” their lives.

Exploring who Kenneth Leon is amid recent revelation

On June 13, 2007, an article was published by the Los Angeles Times titled, “Living a lie on campus,” by staff writer Richard C. Paddock. It had several accounts of individuals living on university campuses under fake identities while availing student benefits.

One such story was that of Kenneth Leon whose full name is Kenneth Leon Foster. As per the article, he arrived at the University of Southern California (USC) in January 2005 and started attending classes under the name Gianluca Velissariou. Not only that but he made friends at the African American theme floor called Somerville Place in the Fluor Tower residence hall.

Velissariou claimed he was an 18-year-old transfer student and biology major on a track scholarship and became famous among freshmen. In fact, he soon got a place to stay in the Fluor Tower after he complained about having alleged roommate troubles in his residence hall.

However, two months down the line, his friends began suspecting him and soon Googled his name. However, they could not find anything. Later, they searched using his sister’s name and came upon his mugshot in a 2003 Crime Stoppers bulletin from North Carolina University, Chapel Hill campus.

This is when they discovered his real name and age, aka Kenneth Leon Foster and 20, and that he had been wanted since 2003 in connection to a car theft of a student at NCU. Following this discovery, USC students called the authorities and Kenneth Leon Foster was soon escorted out of the campus.

LA Times also reported that Kenneth falsely identified as Gianluca Digiacuomo at North Carolina University’s Pembroke campus and called himself a transfer student from USC. Notably, five months after being thrown out of USC, he was taken into custody for the outstanding car theft charge. Leon Foster pleaded guilty and had to pay restitution.

At the time, Travis Lacour, a Fluor Tower freshman at USC, told the student newspaper Daily Trojan about his “out-of-body experience” with Kenneth Leon Foster, and called him a “personable guy” and a “good friend.”

More about the recent revelation about Kenneth Leon

According to Jasmine’s interview with Hopeless Romantics Society, Kenneth Leon went by Khay or Kai and she was one of his “victims.” She recalled receiving gifts from him which she later seemingly realized were bought using “another girl’s card” and warned her over Facebook.

Jasmine added that she later got to know Kenneth ended up in “jail” for stealing, not paying bills, and other stuff, and reportedly had a “record.” But that was long after he scammed her.

Elsewhere, the woman talked about her “trashy” experience dating Pisces and Gemini men, who she alleged were “controlling.” She claimed one of these men allegedly demanded her to stop eating meat. Jasmine also mentioned briefly being in a long-distance relationship with one of her high school friends and that she was ready to “reconnect.”

