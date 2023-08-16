What did Malik Obama say about Barack? All about the former President's siblings amid recent tweet controversy

Recently, former US President Barack Obama’s half-brother Malik Obama took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a glimpse of his never-ending feud with Barack. He posted an old photograph of them together, long before Barack entered his political career.

His entire post was about how he buried many people from the Obama clan alone, without Barack present by his side. He also called out Barack for being a bad brother and hinted that his Nobel Peace Prize and designation as the 44th US President were undeserved.

A part of the post's caption read:

“What kind of brother is that? Fake *ss A Snake.”

Malik slams Barack on social media. (Image via X/Malik Obama)

Apart from this particular post, over the last few days, Malik has posted a series of tweets against Barack.

Malik is the son of Barack’s father Barack Hussein Obama Sr. and his stepmother. Besides Malik, Barack has five other siblings.

Malik Obama seemingly called Barack a “traitor” in his latest tweet

Since August 14, Malik Obama, Barack’s older half-brother has taken to X to share his disapproval of his younger brother, calling him a “fake *ss a snake,” “a snob” and “a traitor” in a series of tweets.

Malik also went on record to say that he was “a proud Republican” and asked his X followers to cast their vote for President Trump. He was also seen wearing a red baseball cap with the text “F Biden” written on it in white, showing his support for Donald Trump who is believed to be competing against the incumbent President Joe Biden.

In addition, Malik also shared many cryptic posts that are believed by netizens to be directed at his younger brother. For instance, he posted:

“Keep your head in the clouds but feet on the ground.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Malik has shown his favor for Trump. Earlier, in 2020, during an interview with the New York Post, Malik went on record to voice his sharp criticism of Barack and even accused him of changing after becoming a President and gaining his fortune. At the same time, he encouraged Americans to vote for Trump in then upcoming election.

“He got rich and became a snob. What I saw was he was the kind of person that wants people to worship him. He needs to be worshipped and I don’t do that. I am his older brother so I don’t do that,” Malik mentioned.

Malik and Barack first crossed paths in 1985 in the USA. Back then, the two reportedly shared a good rapport. In fact, despite the geographical distance (the former stayed in Kenya and the latter in the USA), they were always in each other’s lives. In 2004, Malik even told the Associated Press (AP) how they were one another’s best men at their respective weddings.

However, the brothers drifted apart following Barack’s presidential victory in 2009. Later, in 2016, Malik even made headlines when he slammed his brother’s record in the White House and announced his support for Donald Trump in the next election.

The controversy was fuelled when he attended a third presidential debate that same year as one of Trump’s guests. The duo also had a disagreement when Malik intended to establish Barack H. Obama Foundation in their father’s honor.

In fact, in his memoir, Big Bad Brother From Kenya, Malik shared accounts of his heated exchange with Barack over the foundation. He wrote:

“We had a big fight on the phone because he was not in support and insisted, I shut down the website and not continue with the foundation. He had his reasons but I was not having any of it…We talked late into the night that night. He threatened to ‘cut me off’ if I continued with the idea.”

Three years older than Barack, Malik was born in Nairobi, Kenya, and now lives in their family’s ancestral home of Nyangoma-Kogelo and runs an electronics store in town, as per AP. He also has U.S. citizenship and had previously stayed and worked in Washington D.C., as reported by Reuters. He identifies himself as a businessman, philanthropist, and politician.

Everything you need to know about Barack Obama’s other siblings

Maya Soetoro-Ng

She is the maternal half-sister of Barack who is nine years younger than him and was born in Jakarta, Indonesia. Maya is the daughter of Obama’s mother Ann Dunham and stepfather Lolo Soetoro. Both the siblings grew up together and even attended the same Punahou School in Hawaii. Maya has a Ph.D. from the University of Hawaii and is an educator.

At present, she is the Director of the Spark M. Matsunaga Institute for Peace in Hawaii and a part-time consultant for the Obama Foundation in the Asia-Pacific region. The siblings still share a strong bond, with Maya fully supporting his brother’s political career.

Auma Obama

A year senior to Barack, his paternal half-sister Auma was born in Kenya to their father and his first wife. She pursued her higher education in both Germany and England before moving back to her native country. However, she does have British citizenship.

Auma now runs the Sauti Kuu (Powerful Voices) Foundation in Kenya, which supports underprivileged girls. Both Barack and Auma share a cordial relationship and they have been in touch since the 1980s. As per BBC, Barack even attended her wedding in England in 1997.

Mark Okoth Obama Ndesandjo

Mark is the son of Obama Sr. and his third wife, Ruth Baker. He was born in Nairobi, Kenya, and is four years younger than Barack. The half-brothers first met in 1988 in Kenya and have remained in touch over the years.

Currently, he is based in Shenzhen, China, where he is an entrepreneur and a musician. He is also a published author with his book An Obama’s Journey: My Odyssey of Self Discovery being a bestseller.

George Hussein Onyango Obama

George is Mark’s brother and Barack’s youngest half-sibling, who was born in 1982 in Kenya. As per the Daily Telegraph, Barack is not that close to George and has only met him on a few family occasions. Until 2008, George lived in the Huruma slum in Kenya and worked as a social worker. His current status remains unknown.

Barack also had another half-brother from his father’s side who is Mark and George’s middle sibling. He was born in 1967 but later passed away in a motorcycle accident, as per Politico. However, the details of his demise remain undisclosed.

The former President also has two other half-brothers, Abo and Bernard. They are Malik's younger siblings.