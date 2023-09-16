What does Slime You Out mean? Drake-Halle Berry cover controversy explained

Halle Berry recently became the talk of the town after she expressed her dissatisfaction with Drake. While the latter's album For All The Dogs is set to release soon, his track Slime You Out, in collaboration with Sza released on Friday, September 15. The son was promoted with an image of Halle Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

The actress was unhappy with the image being used as a promotion for the song and took to Instagram to reveal that Drake did not ask for her permission to use the picture in question.

The 5-minute and 10-second song marks Drake and Sza's first collaboration. In the context of Drake's song, the phrase 'Slime You Out' is a reference to someone using their partner for their benefit before leaving them without remorse. Slime you out is also slang for using someone mainly for s*xual favors and then dumping them.

A deep-dive into Drake and SZA's first-ever collaboration, Slime You Out

The song took the internet by storm when it was released on Friday, September 13. Drake rolled out his new collaboration with SZA, which is a promotional track and the first single of For All The Dogs.

The track features both artists crooning to subtle mellow, piano-interlaced beats. Drake gives a very R&B-like performance in the song, which is reminiscent of his roots. The track starts off with Drake venting about his feelings. He expresses his frustration with women who make bad decisions but still beg him to stay.

"Next time, I swear on my grandmother grave, I’m slimin’ you for them kid choices you made," he raps.

SZA seamlessly jumps in after the first chorus, bringing a female point of view to the story. She talks about her experiences with fake men who lie about their intentions. She also sheds light on the kind of men who talk the talk but can't walk the walk.

After the next chorus, Drake jumps back in and talks about a relationship going through different ups and downs from January to December. Towards the end of Slime You Out, he switches the song back to his perspective, insinuating that he is tired of this never-ending cycle.

"November, got your moodboardin’ for next year and you’re single. December the gift givin’ month and now you wanna rekindle," he says.

"That's not cool": Halle Berry reacts as Drake uses her picture from 2012 without her permission

A picture of Halle Berry getting slimed with the iconic green slime at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards was shared as the initial cover art of Slime You Out by both Drake and SZA on Instagram. The image was uploaded on September 13 and it generated hype for the duo's first-ever collaboration.

The image soon went viral, with Drake's post amassing over 2 million likes and SZA's post garnering more than 1.5 million likes. However, when the song was released on streaming services, the image was replaced by Drake's son, Adonis Graham's viral drawing of a dog, the original cover art of For All The Dogs.

The origin of the iconic Halle Berry image dates back to the 25th annual Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards back in 2012. Will Smith urged presenter, Halle Berry to take a conveniently empty front-row seat, which he described as the "best seat in the house". Halle Berry sat down, only for a kid hiding behind her to douse her with slime as Smith yelled:

"No one is safe from the slime!"

Despite the hype, Halle Berry was not at all pleased about the fact that her image was used without her permission. On September 15, Berry shared an Instagram post that simply said:

"Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!"

This prompted one fan, @slicartist, to ask her about her thoughts on Drake using her image. Halle Berry replied saying that it was "not cool" of him and that she had thought better of Drake.

"[Drake] didn't get my permission. That's not cool I thought better of him! Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on," she wrote.

Halle Berry was not pleased with Drake (Image via Instagram)

It is important to note that the image was not used as the official album art for the song on any streaming services. It was only used as social media promotional material for the song.