What did The View hosts say about Travis Kelce? Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin point out "red flags" in Taylor Swift's beau

Travis Kelce, the American football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was recently one of the topics discussed on the talk show, The View. On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin spoke about Kelce's recent Wall Street Journal Magazine interview.

Sunny noted:

"Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me. He said, ‘The biggest thing to me: 'Make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.’ What is he hiding?"

She added that it was important to see “the good, the bad, and the ugly up front” in a relationship, adding that “he's sending in his representative so he doesn't offend her in any way, that's not real life. People offend you sometimes."

The hosts continued talking about the NFL player's "red flags." This led netizens to defend the couple's relationship online.

The View hosts call out "red flags" in Travis Kelce's interview about relationship with Taylor Swift

Expand Tweet

The ABC talk show The View is a panel of female professionals from different walks of life who discuss and offer their takes on recent, trending, and important issues. On Tuesday's episode, the hosts spoke about the relationship of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The hosts weighed in on the latest Wall Street Journal interview with Travis Kelce, titled How Travis Kelce Manifested the Best Year of His Life, where he talked about Swift and his relationship. Sunny Hostin started the conversation by talking about Travis' "red flags."

Joy Behar also gave her two cents on the matter, saying that the NFL star deserved “a little bit of credit” when it comes to being with Swift. However, the TV host does not believe the couple will last forever. She stated:

"She’s a major star and he seems to not be intimidated by that, you know? Like, I'm old enough to remember Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were the [couple]… but even they did not last. These couples burn and then they go away."

Griffin interjected to praise the fact that Travis Kelce took the initiative and courted Taylor:

"He pursued her, and with millennials, a lot of the men just do not go for the women. It’s casual dating, not really trying. He wanted to meet her and went for her. I like that intentionality."

Sunny Hostin still had doubts about the couple and started highlighting the NFL star's past relationship saying that Kelce's "ex-girlfriend was really hot" too. Behar responded to Hostin by explaining that Travis Kelce’s ex "wasn’t as famous" as Swift.

Alyssa Griffin was still on team Travis and Taylor as she noted from Kelce's WSJ interview that the pair's families have met, which she considered “a sign of commitment.” She emphasized how much of a “different type” of person the NFL player was in comparison to the men Taylor had dated in the past.

Expand Tweet

Griffin began by saying "If it’s even just a palate cleanser," but was cut off by other The View cohosts and laughter from the audience. Sara Haines jokingly yelled, "This isn’t ginger with your sushi, Alyssa! This is a full-blown Kansas City Chiefs player!"

Following the laughter, however, Griffin made her point, saying:

"My only concern is she got out of a seven-year relationship and really jumped into this. You tend to want to give some time to get over the previous relationship. I root for them."

Alyssa explained that she wanted to see Taylor happy and that for her the singer was "one of the most talented musicians of my lifetime by far," but it seems like a little bit of a rush."

Haines pointed out that the biggest red flag about Travis Kelce was that he was looking to retire:

"He is huge in the football world, and then you go to Taylor Swift land, and I think that if you were thinking about next chapters, this would be lovely, I think he’s looking for his second act."

Whoopi Goldberg stayed silent during the whole conversation except when she weighed in about Travis Kelce's NFL performance, saying he "dropped the damn ball!"