What time will Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale part 1 air? Engagements, arguments, and more explored

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is all set to air the first installment of the two-night finale event on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The two-hour Bachelor in Paradise episode will feature cast members making some important decisions and eventually deciding whether they want to leave the beach engaged or as a couple who want to test the waters in the real world. There is a high probability that viewers might witness a few breakups throughout the course of the episode.

Season 8 of the hit dating series has amplified the level of drama compared to its previous installments. Some couples formed strong bonds early on in the season and are ready for an engagement, while others are still trying to figure out if they would make sense together in the long run. The previews for the finale have teased a significant amount of drama, enough to keep fans hooked.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale?

On this week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the cast members are in for a lot of emotion as the reality dating series is coming to an end. Viewers will witness love, romance, tears, fights, and a lot of drama as final decisions are made, some for the better, while others might take a turn for the worse. Monday night's episode will feature the singles having a possible engagement or a potential breakup.

Tuesday night's episode is set to air on November 22, 2022, and will feature the cast members in a dramatic reunion where they will discuss issues that transpired during their stay on the beach, and provide updates on which couples are still together and who have split.

As per preview clips released by Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer announced that the show was coming to an end, giving the existing couples the option of getting engaged or breaking up. This caused a lot of emotions amongst the cast as they navigated their relationships.

While Michael and Danielle figured out their next steps and got emotional over their conversation, Johnny and Victoria struggled with opposing views with respect to an engagement, Brandon and Serene were sure of each other and were in love. The couple confessed their love for each other.

In a confessional on Bachelor in Paradise, Serene said:

"I think, for Brandon and I, we both came into this with past experiences of feeling like we had the rug pulled from under us. So we've been having these conversations about the future this entire time. This is definitely the happiest I've ever been."

Meanwhile, the future of many other couples remains uncertain, including Logan and Kate; Florence and Justin; Shanae and Joey; Aaron and Genevieve; and Tyler and Brittany. All of these were seen being addressed in the reunion as they discussed important issues.

As per the preview, host Jesse Palmer was seen addressing "one of the most intense and unpredictable love triangles of the entire summer," Justin-Eliza-Rodney. The latter cleared up his stance on whether or not he asked Eliza to go on the date with Justin. Rodney said:

"Specifically, what I said to her is, if you 100% don't know that its me, you should go on the date. Because I didn't wanna to be a hypocrite. A week before that, I was dating Lace. I didn't want to be toxic or controlling 'cause that's not me, that's not my nature."

Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadise ‍ . Don't miss the This reunion is about to be 🤯. Don't miss the #BachelorInParadise Two-Night Finale Event starting Monday at 8/7c on ABC! This reunion is about to be 🤯😵‍💫😱. Don't miss the #BachelorInParadise Two-Night Finale Event starting Monday at 8/7c on ABC! https://t.co/P2jMja81lg

Eliza mentioned that she wanted him to fight for her by asking her not to go on the date with Justin. Rodney replied that he did, in fact, ask her the same, and if that wasn't enough. The preview clip ended with Jesse asking her if she still had feelings for Rodney.

With season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise coming to an end, viewers will finally find out exactly what transpired behind the scenes of a few breakups and get updates on the other engaged couples.

The all-new finale episode of Bachelor in Paradise airs this Monday on ABC at 8 pm ET.

