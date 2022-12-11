What time will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 Episode 12 air? Celebrity guest list and more explored

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is set to air a brand new episode on ABC on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET. The episode will feature an exciting line-up of celebrity contestants who will compete against each other and spin the popular wheel over multiple rounds of games. The episode's winner will get the grand prize of $1 million to donate to their chosen charity.

Episode 10 will feature London Hughes, Fortune Feimster, and Bobby Berk bringing out their gaming skills and putting their best foot forward to win the cash prize. The fun banter between the contestants is bound to keep viewers hooked to their television screens.

The official synopsis of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune reads:

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns with its star-studded spin on America’s Game when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice."

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 Episode 12 contestant guest list explored

Celebrity contestants on episode 12 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune include British comedian, television writer, and presenter London Hughes; American writer, comedian, and actress Fortune Feimster; and Emmy-winning television host, author, and interior designer Bobby Berk.

The three participants will try their luck on the wheel throughout multiple rounds until one beats the other two and stands victorious to win a whopping $1 million cash prize.

The following is a look at the list of celebrities and their chosen charities to donate the cash prize:

London Hughes - playing for the "I Have a Dream" Foundation Fortune Feimster - playing for GLSEN Bobby Berk - playing for Stand Up To Cancer

1) London Hughes

London Hughes is the first British Black woman to be nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy "Best Show'" Award for her Netflix comedy special To Catch a D**k, where she reflected on London's adventures in dating. The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant hosts The Nextflix Afterparty alongside David Spade and Fortune Feimster.

London is best known for working on ITV2's hip-hop comedy quiz, Don't Hate The Playaz. She was awarded the Royal Television Society Award for Best Entertainment Performance and was nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Southbank Sky Arts Awards.

2) Fortune Feimster

Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Fortune Feimster use her confessional comedy to unite people. She first became known as a writer and panelist on E's hit show Chelsea Lately. The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant starred as a regular on The Mindy Project for Hulu and Champions for NBC.

The actor has starred in many movies, including Office Christmas Party, Yes Day, and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, among many others. She has provided voiceovers for many animated movies, including Pixar's Soul and The Simpsons, Cartoon Network's Summer Camp Island, and Craig of the Creek.

Fortune's popular Netflix comedy special Sweet & Salty was nominated for a Critics Choice Award. She is also the host of popular podcasts, The Netflix Afterparty and Sincerely Fortune.

3) Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk is an American interior designer and reality television personality and is best known as the interior design expert on the Netflix reality series Queer Eye. The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune contestant founded his online store Bobby Berk Home in 2006, followed by stores in Manhattan, Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The designer has appeared in several television shows, including Lip Sync Battle, Alexa & Katie, and The Masked Singer. He also appeared in Keala Settle, Kesha, and Missy Elliott's music video This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix) in 2018 and Taylor Swift's You Need To Calm Down (2019).

Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has seen a variety of celebrity contestants gracing the stage and playing games to win the grand cash prize. Viewers must tune in to determine who wins the cash prize for their chosen charities. Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode this Tuesday on ABC.

