What time will Family Karma season 3 episode 6 air? Plot, release date, and more explored

Family Karma season 3 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

The one-hour episode is set to document cast members as they navigate personal relationships, fractured friendships, dating issues, and cheating scandals. It will feature a lot of drama as lies are exposed and confrontations happen, keeping viewers hooked to the television screens.

Season 3 of the series has been extremely popular among viewers. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.

While some of them have become instant fan favorites, others have been criticized for their behavior on the show.

The official synopsis of Family Karma season 3 reads:

"Family Karma is an intimate look at seven Indian-American friends navigating life, love and careers while balancing the cultural traditions and expectations of their traditional parents and grandparents."

What to expect from Family Karma season 3 episode 6?

This week's episode of Family Karma is set to feature the cast's parents as they navigate their day-to-day lives and hang out with each other to discuss the kids.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Bros before Booze, reads:

"Rish makes a confession to Monica; Brian attempts to make things right and charm his way back into Amrit's bachelor party; Vishal and Richa hit a breaking point over his drinking."

As per a few preview clips released by Bravo, the upcoming episode is set to document a few dynamics between the cast. The previous week ended with a cliffhanger about Rish making a confession to Monica with regard to his cheating allegations. In the preview, he was seen telling Monica that he knew about the scandal from Brian a week ago and not on the day she confronted him.

Monica was seemingly shocked by the confession on Family Karma and asked Rish if there were any other aspects of the issue that he had lied about, to which he replied in the negative. Rish also hoped that this wouldn't cause a loss of trust between the couple.

In a confessional, Monica said:

"In my heart of hearts, I do not believe Rish cheated on him. But having him withhold this piece of information from me, I don't think that's the best foundation for trust. So I'm gonna allow him time to prove himself."

Meanwhile, Brian also wished to make amends with Amrit on Family Karma. The latter had previously uninvited him to his bachelor party. Brian had previously gone to Rish with the cheating scandal, which looked like the former was trying to protect him and give him time to find a way out of it.

Brian apologized to Amrit for not being a good friend to him as well as to Monica. Amrit, however, addressed his concerns and then forgave him. He also stated that it was unfair to blame only Brian in this case as he was the first to spread the rumor at the cast's brunch on a previous episode.

In a confessional, Amrit said:

"I wanna think that Brian is genuinely sorry. I do. And I think he is. I gotta give him a second chance, because listen...I made a mistake too. If I didn't forgive Brian then I'm just a hypocrite."

Amrit then invited his fellow Family Karma castmate to his bachelor party and the duo "hugged it out." Brian confessed that he made a mistake and broke both his friends Amrit and Monica's trust, and for that, he apologized.

Season 3 of Family Karma has been an interesting watch so far. With the season still in its nascent stages, there is a lot more to come.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode this Sunday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

