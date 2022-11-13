What time will RHOP season 7 episode 6 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 7 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The one-hour episode is set to document the cast members as they navigate personal relationships and professional commitments while getting involved in multiple arguments with fellow ladies. The drama is set to continue from last week and will uncover many rumors.

The ladies have been feuding with each other over certain issues and drama has hit the ceiling. With the season in its nascent stages, there is only more to come, which is bound to keep the audience hooked to their television screens.

Cast members of RHOP include Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. While some of them have become fan favorites, others have been widely criticized on social media for their behavior in the episode.

What to expect from RHOP season 7 episode 6?

Episode 6 of RHOP is set to continue the drama from the previous episode as the cast members try to resolve their issues and arguments through a "burn session" hosted by fellow castmate Wendy.

What was supposed to be a peaceful session with members displaying acceptance and kindness quickly turned south as the ladies continued to argue.

This week, rumors and altercations are set to add fuel to the fire as the ladies sever a few relationships. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how the episode pans out.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Burnin' and Beefin, reads:

"The Burn Session continues and Candiace confronts Ashley by dropping a bombshell rumor; Gizelle attempts to make things right with Candiace, but her apology isn't well received."

The ladies continued the narrative of Candiace's husband Chris making them uncomfortable and this week, more confrontations are set to take place on the same account.

As per a few preview clips released by Bravo, Ashley confessed that she had heard Chris sending people DMs that were "not as innocuous and innocent" as the one sent to her.

In response to the allegations from the RHOP star, Candiace let out a huge rumor about Ashley's then-husband Michael Darby being involved with another man. This shocked the cast members, following which they dispersed into smaller groups.

While in a discussion with Wendy, Ashley confessed to many women having felt the same about Chris and that he should keep his behavior in check.

Meanwhile, Candiace sat with Gizelle and confronted her about the incident between the latter and Chris. Gizelle opened up about feeling uncomfortable "being in a room with another man."

Candiace revealed that Chris stated it was Gizelle who invited him into a room to discuss issues during the RHOP season 6 reunion.

Gizelle, however, maintained that it was Chris, and not her, who suggested they go talk in her room. She also stated that the fact that he knew they had to leave the door open meant that he also knew it was inappropriate for the two to be talking in the room.

In response to this argument, Candiace said:

"That there implies some sort of mal intent. For you to say, "Well, Chris knew no one was in the room and he still lured me into the room to talk to me.." Do you believe he had mal intent?"

Gizelle then explained that maybe Chris was displaying behavior with which he was comfortable, but the RHOP ladies weren't. Candiace blamed her fellow castmate for not telling her about it before and taking this as an opportunity to address it on a platform that would cause hurt to her and her husband.

As the RHOP cast members take a trip to Miami, ideated by Mia, there is only more chaos to ensue as many arguments remain unaddressed and unresolved. Will the ladies be able to mend their relationships or will friendships remain broken?

Tune in to RHOP season 7 this Sunday on Bravo to find out.

