What time will SYTYCD Season 17 finale air on FOX? Meet finalists Keaton Kermode and Alexis Warr Burton

SYTYCD Season 17 is set to crown America’s latest favorite dancer on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9 PM ET.

The current season of So You Think You Can Dance has seen a lot of changes, including the format of the show. Unlike the previous seasons that aired before Covid-19, Season 17 changed the way the contestants proceeded to the next stage of the competition.

Previously, the entire country could vote for their favorite contestants on So You Think You Can Dance. Season 17, however, did away with the public voting system.

The fate of the dancers rested in the hands of the studio audience and the judges. Each week, the studio audience voted for their favorite dancers, following which the two male and the two female contestants with the least votes faced elimination. The judges then took the final call.

Meet the impressive finalists of SYTYCD Season 17, Keaton and Alexis

Keaton and Alexis have consistently impressed the judges of SYTYCD Season 17. Keaton is a part of DanceMakers Inc. and is also signed by the MSA talent agency, whereas Alexis has previously appeared on World of Dance and America’s Got Talent.

The finalists must deliver five performances each before the studio audience decides who is worthy of the crown. Will the underdog take the crown or will the trained ballroom dance waltz the title away? Only time will tell. For now, let us get to know these two better.

Keaton Kermode

Keaton is a professional dancer with over 17 years of experience. He is originally from Indiana where he studied at Triton Central High School. The 20-year-old has been dancing almost his entire life. He studied at the Style Dance Academy for 16 years, and his future plans include moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a dancer.

Keaton was a football player in high school but switched to dancing to fulfill the wishes of his mother, who runs a dance studio in Franklin. Keaton has most definitely come a long way since. He is often praised on social media for his performances on SYTYCD Season 17, and has won many fans' hearts.

He is the only dancer this season to not have been in the bottom from the very beginning. In the previous episode of SYTYCD, he charmed the audience with all three of his performances. He was paired with Alexis for a Bollywood routine and with Essence for a jazz routine. He also performed a contemporary routine with All-Star Audrey.

Alexis Warr Burton

Alexis Warr Burton isn’t a stranger to the spotlight. The trained ballroom dancer has previously appeared on shows such as America’s Got Talent and World of Dance. She has also been on tour with Derek Hough as a dancer. She chose to audition for SYTYCD instead of returning to Derek Hough’s Las Vegas show since it became a dream of hers after she saw several of her idols on the beloved TV show.

She studied at the Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Utah, the same studio where Derek and Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson studied.

Last week on SYTYCD, Alexis and Essence were in the bottom two. She was paired with Keaton for a Bollywood routine and with Essence for a Contemporary routine. With All-Star Kiki, she performed an Argentinian tango routine. She is the first female ballroom dancer to make it to the finale, and her achievement is well-deserved since she has shown incredible growth throughout Season 17.

Recap of previous episode

Last week, the semi-finalists included Essence, Alexis, and Keaton, and they each gave two amazing performances. For one of the performances, they were paired up with one another, and for the other, they were paired with All-Stars Kiki Nyemchek, Audrey Case, and Robert Green.

The choreographers of the episode included Mel Charlor, Robert Roldan, Leonardo Barrionuevo, Miriam Larici, Nakul Dev Mahajan, and Chase Haley Bowden.

At the end of the penultimate episode, titled The Final Cut, Essence was eliminated, which left Alexis and Keaton in the race to win the title of America’s Favorite Dancer as well as the grand prize of $100,000.

Tune in on August 8 at 9 PM to Fox to see who will take home the SYTYCD crown and $100,000.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee