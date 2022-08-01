What time will The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 air? Cast set sail across Europe, shocking revelations, and more

The Bachelorette Season 19 will return with another dramatic episode on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode will see the two leads, Gabby and Rachel, continuing their journey of love, each having their own committed suitors. However, things are bound to take a turn with many complications that are set to arise in the upcoming episode.

Season 19 of the hit dating series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. While some viewers have openly criticized the show for having two bachelorettes that have led to complications, others have loved the support the two ladies are providing each other while continuing the process of finding love individually. The drama is about to amp up with just the fourth episode this week.

What to expect from The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4?

On this week's episode of The Bachelorette, the ladies, Gabby and Rachel, take on their individual journeys to find love with their own set of eligible suitors.

Last week, multiple men rejected Rachel's rose at the Rose Ceremony, causing major drama. While Hayden called Gabby "rough around the edges," Jacob said he would "not have the heart" to continue if Gabby was the only bachelorette.

The unruly attitude of the suitors last week led to Gabby and Rachel taking control of their journey. The format changed to having a specific set of men committed to the two leads. Check out the Bachelors vying for the hearts of the two ladies:

Rachel - Aven, Tino, Ethan, Hayden, James, Jordon M., Zach, Logan, and Tyler

Gabby - Spencer, Kirk, Quincey, Michael, Johnny, Mario, Jason, Nate, and Erich

On this week's episode of The Bachelorette, the suitors board the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady, setting sail across Europe on their journey to find love. The cast members begin in Paris, France, where the ladies go on individual and group dates to navigate their relationships.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Two lucky men join the leading ladies on an unforgettable rainy-day adventure in the city of love where Gabby and her date shop for berets in the district of Montmartre, and Rachel and her guy learn the art of French crêpes near Notre Dame."

Gabby will also be seen having a group date with her suitors, where they will have to fight for her love, literally, in a boxing ring. Meanwhile, Rachel and her group of men made a surprise visit and cheered them on from the sidelines.

The synopsis of this week's episode of The Bachelorette reads further:

"Later, Rachel and her suitors head to a majestic castle for a lesson in the art of romance, where one man’s vulnerability earns him a private dinner. At the cocktail party, Meatball reveals some damning information about one of his housemate’s vulgar comments about the Bachelorettes, leading Rachel to take matters into her own hands."

In a few preview clips released by ABC on the show's official Instagram page, viewers can see glimpses of the dates that The Bachelorette leads Gabby and Rachel embark upon and what's to come in the upcoming episode.

Rachel went on a date with Tino, her initial connection, where the duo bonded over their connection and skepticism regarding her career choice. Tino assures her that he respects her career and needs someone who has "that kind of devotion."

Meanwhile, Gabby and her suitors are headed to a fun day of French boxing, where they prove and fight for the lead's attention. While some have trouble catching their breath, others want her to know how seriously they are taking the journey.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is getting exciting with each episode. The leads solidify some of their relationships while also engaging in a lot of drama with the suitors. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what the upcoming episode has in store for them and which suitors will be next to go home.

Don't forget to tune in to The Bachelorette this Monday on ABC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far