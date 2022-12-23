What time will The Wheel season 1 episode 5 air on NBC? Celebrity guests, release date and more details explored

The Wheel, NBC’s new game show, is set to return for another episode. Contestants must answer trivia questions for a chance to win up to $100,000. Each episode will feature celebrity guests to help the contestants win more money.

In the upcoming episode, six celebrities will help the contestants win “big money” as they attempt to answer questions about gymnastics, seafood, and The Three Stooges. The episode will air on Friday, December 23, at 10 PM ET on NBC.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Wheel

NBC’s The Wheel, is an American adaptation of a British show by the same name. In the upcoming episode, titled Fish N’ Chips & Gold Medal Flips, various celebrities take the stage to help the contestants answer trivia questions. While each of the celebrities claims to be an expert in some category or the other, they may not necessarily answer questions from those categories.

In the event that the contestant needs their help, they’ll spin the wheel once again to see which celebrity it lands on. At this point, their expertise won’t matter because whichever category they get, they must answer the question to help the contestant and if they get it wrong, the contestant leaves the spot.

Meet the celebrities

The Wheel’s upcoming episode will feature singer and songwriter, Debbie Gibson, from Bravo’s Below Deck franchise Captain Lee Rosbach, American gymnast Shawn Johnson, television presenter Tom Bergeron, actress Kyla Pratt, and footballer Victor Cruz.

Debbie Gibson

Debbie Gibson is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress. The 52-year-old reality star is famously known for being an “international teen starlet” in the 80s. The Wheel celebrity guest is originally from Long Island and studied piano under the famous classical pianist Morton Estrin. Her current net worth stands at $2 million and she has gained fame in multiple fronts including television, theatre, and the big screen.

Captain Lee Rosbach

The famous Bravo captain is set to appear on The Wheel. He first appeared on the show in 2013, when Below Deck first aired. Captain Lee grew up in Michigan and has always been around water. Before taking on yacht duties, he used to manage restaurants in Turks & Caicos Islands. He left the restaurant business when he was 35 years old and earned a Captain’s license and the rest is history.

Shawn Johnson East

The retired American gymnast is 30 years old and has won several gold and silver medals in the Olympics. Her parents enrolled her in a gymnastics class when he was three years old and soon, it turned into her passion and she was competing at the age of seven. By 2006, she had already won the U.S. Junior National All-Around Championship with an incredible score. She decided to retire from the sport in 2012. Apart from her journey as an athlete, she appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2009, followed by appearing in Celebrity Apprentice in 2015.

Tom Bergeron

Most famously known as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Hollywood Squares. Tom was also the host of Dancing with the Stars but started his career as a DJ at WHAV Radio in Haverhill. The 67-year-old presenter’s current net worth stands at $14 million.

Kyla Pratt

The 36-year-old actress is set to appear in The Wheel’s upcoming episode. Kyla was born in Los Angeles and started acting when she was in elementary school. After appearing in commercials, she guest starred in shows such as Texas Ranger, E.R. and The Parent Hood, and Barney and Friends.

She is best known for her role as Breanna Leticia Barnes in One on One followed by Maya Doolittle in the Dr. Doolittle series.

Victor Cruz

The NFL player was born in 1986 and attended Paterson Catholic High School. He played football as a college student and had 131 catches during his college career which earned him rank 4 on UMass. Cruz was signed by the NY Giants and won the NFC championship in 2011 followed by the Giants winning the Super Bowl in 2012.

The celebrities shall appear on NBC's The Wheel on Friday, December 23, at 10 pm ET on the network.

