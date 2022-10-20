What time will Winter House season 2 episode 2 air? Release date, synopsis and more explored

Winter House premiered with a second season on Thursday, October 13, 2022, owing to the success of the previous installment. While some contestants have become fan favorites since the premiere episode, others have been criticized for their behavior. There is only more drama to come, and viewers will have to tune in to find out how things unfold between the participants.

In the first episode, viewers were introduced to the cast members as they planned to enjoy their winter vacation with their friends. As the newcomers introduced themselves to each other, many dynamics came into the picture and fresher relationships were formed. The next episode of the series will air on Thursday, October 20.

The press release for the series reads:

"When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo's beloved "Summer House" and "Southern Charm" cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont."

It further mentions:

"The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans."

Winter House season 2 episode 2 release date and synopsis

Winter House season 2 will air its second episode on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. As per the show's theme, the one-hour episode will see the cast members navigate personal relationships and friendships while embroiled in some major drama with each other. Viewers can expect to witness fights, arguments, and more in the upcoming episode, keeping the enthusiasm alive for fans.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Cold Snap, reads:

"Relationships begin to shatter during a snow squall; Craig takes a firm stance on shared house chores; Ciara, Luke and Jason flirt with the newcomers; after a party at a local bar in town, tensions rise."

As per the preview clips from Winter House episode 2, Luke and newcomer Jessica were seen talking in the hot tub. While the two had bonded well in the premiere episode, Jessica wished to take their relationship slow and hoped that they would get to know each other better before making any kind of move.

The preview clips for the upcoming episode also show the cast members witnessing Craig's blowout as he argued over cleaning the house after creating a mess the previous night. How will the rest of them, including his girlfriend Paige, take this? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

A quick look at how the newcomers bonded on the Winter House premiere

The premiere episode of Winter House season 2 documented the drama between the cast members. They were seen arguing and fighting over past issues, dealing with unresolved anger issues, and flirting with the newcomers.

Three new cast members were introduced this season on Winter House. As the veteran cast joined to have some fun for two weeks in Vermont, they brought along friends and acquaintances, including Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

Luke and Jessica hit it off instantly and were seen spending quite a bit of time together. Later, when the former asked if she liked her friend and fellow cast member Jason, Jessica maintained that they were just good friends. In a confessional, she opened up about Luke and said:

"I have a very dominant personality. So I'm always attracted to the most powerful guy in the room. Luke seems to be really confident...producing a movie, he has a lot of power. Obviously, he's incredible to look at...and I keep looking at him, like. "I really don't know what you're saying but you're really hot.""

Meanwhile, Ciara and Kory also hit it off when they were out riding in the snow. The duo discussed the latter's likes, dislikes, and profession while the former revealed that there was "more than what meets the eye" with him. Jason and Rachel were also acquainted with each other.

Only time will tell if these relationships blossom.

The complete list of cast members for Winter House season 2 includes Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, Ciara Miller, Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

Don't forget to tune in to the show this Thursday on Bravo.

