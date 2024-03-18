When was Kate Middleton at Marlborough? Princess of Wales' secret visit to her Alma Mater college explored

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton married Prince William and became a part of the British Royal Family in 2011. Kate reportedly met her husband while the two were studying at the University of St. Andrews. The couple have been married for nearly 13 years now and have three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

After her marriage, Kate Middleton emerged as the most loved member of the royal family. According to a Q4 YouGov poll, she's the most popular living royal among men and Generation X. She ranks behind Queen Elizabeth II, Kate's husband Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth II's daughter Princess Anne.

Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate doesn't belong to any royal family and her life before her wedding has been a source of interest for people since the beginning. However, upon learning that she met William at their University, people are curious about her education and where she studied.

Kate Middleton studied at St. Andrews School in Panbourne, Berkshire before joining Marlborough College, Wiltshire, in 1996 for her A-levels. She studied at Marlborough Collge from 1996 to 2000 before she was set to join the University of St. Andrews where she met William

Kate recently visited Marlborough College in Wiltshire and her visit to her alma mater drew a lot of interest from the public. Many suggested that this was because Kate and William's children were growing up and there has been alleged talk that their children might attend Malborough.

Kate Middleton joined Marlborough College in 1996

The Royal Family's website reports that Kate Middleton was born on January 9, 1982, to Michael and Carole Middleton in Reading, Berkshire. She is the eldest of three children and has a younger sister, Pippa, and a brother James. While Pippa was born in 1984, James was born in 1987.

In 1984, Kate and her family moved to Jordan after Michael, an aviation manager at British Airlines was sent to the Middle Eastern country. Kate started her education in Amman, Jordan when she was three years old.

Two years after they moved to Jordan, the Middleton family returned to their home in Berkshire in 1986. According to the Royal Family's website, Kate began studying at St. Andrew's School when they returned to the UK and studied at the school till July 1995. She then joined Downe House in Berkshire, where she was reportedly bullied. Kate joined the Marlborough College in Wiltshire In 1996 when she was 14.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits St Andrew's School (Photo by Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At Marlborough College, Kate Middleton was reportedly an all-rounder and excelled academically while also playing multiple games. The royal website noted that Kate played tennis, hockey, and netball, apart from participating in athletics, and had a special interest in the high jump. She was also the captain of her hockey and swim teams.

Academically, Kate Middleton reportedly had a tally of 11 GCSEs at Marlborough. She continued her performance in A-levels in which she got As in both Maths and Arts and a B in English. Kate was at Marlborough College till 2000.

The Earthshot Prize 2021 - Green Carpet Arrivals (Photo by Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl in her book Kate: The Future Queen said that Kate might have first met Prince William during her days at Marlborough College. According to Nicholl, while speaking to some of Kate's friends at Marlborough College, the latter met William when they were in the sixth form.

"I was speaking to some of her friends at Marlborough School, which is where [Kate] went before St. Andrews. And they said, 'Uh-uh, she didn’t meet him at St. Andrews, she met him before she got there, while she was at school during her sixth form through some of her friends," Katie wrote.

Another account says that Kate and William reportedly met as students at the University of St. Andrews in 2001. They were initially friends before they began dating each other.

Kate Middleton's recent visit to Marlborough College

Kate Middleton visited her alma mater, Marlborough College in October 2023. While the motive for this was unknown, it was rumored that they were looking for a school for their children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had reportedly discussed admitting their eldest son, Prince George, to Marlborough College in 2018.

However, in June 2023, Kate, William, and George were spotted at Eton College where Prince William and his brother Prince Harry had studied. Prince George would start either Eton or Marlborough in the Fall of 2025, the top public schools begin their student selection process in Year six.

Right now, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are studying at Lambrook School in Bracknell.

The Royal Family Attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Both Eton and Marlborough College have popular and well-known alumni apart from the Royal Family members. Prominent personalities like Jack Whitehall, Sally Bercow, Samantha Cameron, and Lauren Child were among those who attended Marlborough College. The school's website notes that it was founded in 1843 and spans an area of 286 acres.

Eton College, meanwhile, was founded in 1440 and spans 1600 acres. It is one of the most renowned public schools in the UK, which boasts of alumni including Prince William, Eddie Redmayne, Ian Flemming, and even author George Orwell. The public school also has had 20 Prime Ministers of the UK as its students with names like Boris Johnson, David Cameron, and Harold Macmillan.