Where to buy Gerry Beckley x Todd Snyder apparel collection? Price and more details explored 

With its most recent apparel launch, Todd Snyder's eponymous fashion label strives to elevate American culture. Gerry Beckley, a member of the rock group AMERICA, worked in collaboration with the lifestyle wear label on a special, limited-edition collection for Spring 2022. The duo designed a six-piece collection for this summer.

The complete apparel collection of Gerry Beckley x Todd Snyder is easily purchasable from the e-commerce store of the fashion label. With the prices ranging from $98 to $188, the clothing pieces are offered in multiple color options.

Gerry Beckley x Todd Snyder collection offers tees and hoodies with the rockstar's memorable photographs

Todd and Gerry Beckley joined forces to create a small batch of t-shirts and hoodies. Gerry is most widely known for his work with the influential pop group AMERICA, but he also has an intelligent sense of fashion.

The webpage for the clothing line described Gerry Beckley and how they first met with him and his musical band as,

“GERRY BECKLEY'S BONA FIDES as a rock icon are well-known. Together with two buddies, he founded the band AMERICA and rocketed to fame in the Seventies with hits including “A Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “Sister Golden Hair'' and “Sandman” (Todd’s fave, btw). Less well-known is his unique personal style.”

The collab's newest drop offers three colorways for each tee and hoodie. Both the items are decorated with Beckley's unique and memorable on-the-road camera pictures. These lifestyle photos were taken while his band was on tour and featured gorgeous settings blended with natural themes, including a set of palm trees, poolside chairs, a beachside deck, and more.

Todd Snyder commented on the latest collection, which pays tribute to Gerry Beckley,

“Gerry is this total style maven – cars, clothes, eyewear. He’ll email me out of the blue to suggest a classic item we should make, and his photographs are an extension of this unique point of view.”

Todd further added,

“He makes normal things look artful and his pictures are modern takes that get us to reconsider places we might otherwise take for granted,”

Items offered under Gerry Beckley-inspired apparel collection

1) Swimming Pool Tee in Vintage White can be availed for $98. A scene from one of the renowned Case Study Houses in the Hollywood Hills is depicted in bold colors, alongside an embroidered signature underneath, in this instance one of Gerry's classic images.

2) Lifeguard Stand Tee in Baja Dunes can be availed for $98. A lifeguard stand in Fort Lauderdale, where each stand is painted to resemble a different Victorian home, is depicted in vivid color and embroidered signature underneath.

3) Palm Tree in Ochre Rust can be availed for $98. Made with bright colors and an embroidered signature, it showcases one of Gerry's most well-known images: palm trees in Venice.

4) Silver Bullet Hoodie in BlackTop can be availed for $188. A classic Dodge Plymouth on Electric Avenue in Los Angeles, reflected by the airstream-turned-workspace behind it, is depicted in bright colors. It is embellished with a signature underneath.

5) Vintage Car Hoodie in Really Teal can be availed for $188. In front of photographer Philip Dixon's home, a streetscape scene in Venice is depicted in bold colors. The hooded sweatshirt boasts an embroidered signature underneath one of Gerry's well-known images.

6) Lake House Hoodie in Everygold can be availed for $188. The vibrant colors showcase one of Gerry's well-known images—in this case, the canal scene from his hotel window in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, taken 20 years ago—and is "signed" in embroidered beneath.

Check out Todd Snyder's official website for buying its collaborative apparel collection made together with Gerry Beckley. The prices for the clothing items vary from $98 to $188 apiece.

