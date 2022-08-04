Where to buy the H&M Move line? Price, release date, and more explored

H&M Group is launching a new brand, The Move, on August 4, 2022. The brand's mission is to democratize sportswear and inspire people to move in whatever way they want. The sub-brand will offer a more accessible vision of sports by reframing it as a movement that celebrates the fact that everyone on the planet is already a mover.

The Move aims to equip the world with stylish and functional activewear that will support all the abilities and skills of people who want to move confidently and comfortably. The collection will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of H&M and the official app for the label.

More about the upcoming H&M Move sub-brand line.

Upcoming Move sub-brand line featuring JaQuel Knight (Image via H&M)

The sub-brand of the Swedish fast-fashion label is trying to remove barriers to sports and democratize sports apparel. Talking about the upcoming sub-brand, the General Manager of H&M Move, Simon Brown, said:

“We provide a wide range of movewear across several categories that are stylish, functional, and of incredible value for our customers. Combined with our passion to get everybody and every body moving, together with our Movers Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight, we are truly inspired for the journey ahead of us”.

The latest collection for the sub-brand Move is launching alongside an accompanying global workout campaign led by iconic movers - fitness icon Jane Fonda and acclaimed choreographer JaQuel Knight.

The campaign sees Jane Fonda once again take on the role of a workout instructor, where JaQuel joins her in guiding an intergenerational workout, which invites the world to move and celebrate all forms of movement - from highly skillful to joyful and playful.

Academy Award-winning actor, fitness icon, and activist Jane Fonda continues to strive to move people 40 years after the release of her first-ever workout video. In an official press release, Jane Fonda talks about her experience with the Move sub-brand,

“I’ve spent a lot of my own life getting people to move and was naturally drawn to the mission of H&M Move to get the whole world moving, I also really liked their philosophy of ‘movewear’ over ‘sportswear’".

She further talks about her idea of being healthy,

“To me, it’s not about sports or being the most athletic. It’s about giving your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy so it can take care of you.”

Jane is joined by JaQuel Knight, a world-renowned choreographer, who is responsible for some of the most iconic dresses and multiple Superbowl shows. In an official press release, he also comments about working with the Move sub-label,

“Collaborating with H&M Move felt like a great opportunity to further my personal mission to break down the barriers to movement and get the world moving and dancing. Together, we’re creating a new precedent when it comes to sport and showing that there’s no subscription needed to move.”

The Move line launches a wide range of movewear for both men and women. The apparel range is designed to flex, bounce, skip, and flow. The first drop includes a variety of Move Essentials, including lightweight jackets, functional tops, and a broad section of sports bra and tights.

A few items from the Move line is specifically designed to run and train. The first drop from the collection includes Move Monogram Collection, which was worn by JaQuel Knight and Jane Fonda in the launch film. The Monogram collection features a series of tracksuits sporting logos and reflective detailing.

For the Move sub-label, H&M will serve four exclusive materials, which are combined using innovative designs and complex technologies with a simple nomenclature. Customers only need a glance at the name of each material to figure out the material and understand how it helps them move.

The DryMove material helps pull all the moisture away from the skin while keeping your body dry. The ShapeMove material gives you extra support and an opaque no-show fit. The SoftMove material gives extra support as well as a soft fit. The StormMove material is waterproof and windproof, plus it gives a breathable fit.

The collection is produced using sustainable materials. The new Move line is made with almost 85% sustainable material, starting with 99% recycled polyester and cotton.

H&M Move launches on August 4, 2022, with collections for women, men, and kids available in 2,500 stores worldwide and on the official e-commerce site.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far