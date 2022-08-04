Where to buy MLB x Alpha Industries x New Era baseball-themed collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Tennessee-based clothing manufacturer Alpha Industries collaborated with the streetwear giant New Era and MLB on a basketball-themed capsule. The collaboration includes a collection of caps, jackets, and other related items that are currently available in physical stores, baseball stadiums, and on MLB, Alpha Industries, and New Era's official e-commerce sites.

Both Alpha Industries and New Era are selling their renowned MA-1 Bomber Jacket and 59-Fifty fitted caps, respectively. The collection was officially launched on August 3, 2022 for sale.

More about the newly launched MLB x Alpha Industries x New Era baseball-themed collection

Newly launched MLB x Alpha Industries x New Era baseball-themed collection (Image via Alpha Industries)

The collaboration between the triad seemed extremely natural. Mark Maidment, Senior Vice President of New Era, shared about his experience with Alpha Industries. He revealed that when he was 16-years-old, he spent the money he had saved from his paper route to buy the MA-1 bomber jacket.

So, when the opportunity for collaboration arose, he was excited to work with the clothing manufacturer on a special capsule, which is centered around baseball. In an interview with Buffalo, N.Y., headquarters, he said

“I’ve always had a passion for iconic design.”

Chief brand officer at Alpha Industries, Matthew Pantoja, also commented on the collaboration between the two labels,

“This collaboration has been so special for us here at Alpha Industries as it’s the coming together of two authentic heritage brands who started as family businesses and have become globally recognized by striving to be the best at what they do.”

Shawn Penrod, director of product development at New Era, also added to the conversation. He described the project's entire development process.

"It began as a smaller collaboration conversation, like so many projects at New Era, and then took on a life of its own. Once we saw some of the early designs, we knew we needed to make it a larger brand story. We added MLB teams and multiple styles to the offering, and both MLB and Alpha couldn’t have been happier to do so."

The product turned out to be amazing. It’s the perfect amalgamation of three American heritage brands at the center of sport, style, and culture.

For the collection, the three American heritage brands collaborated to combine sport, culture, and style. The oldest headwear brand, New Era, was founded 102 years ago and is best known for producing baseball hats for Major League Baseball since 1932.

Alpha Industries was founded in 1959 and has worked with the United States military, which was later expanded into a military-themed lifestyle collection.

The collection between the two was extended to MLB as the apparel and headwear were made for 23 out of 30 league teams in the present and nine heritage teams. The brand tapped several major MLB teams, including the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Chicago Cubs.

The capsule is led by the MA-1 jackets, which are designed to look like the dugout jackets worn by coaches and players. The jacket features the league and team logos, as well as championship patches on the outside and a customized blood chit on the inside, emphasizing the unifying power of sports in multiple languages. The jackets are available for $199.9 at retail.

The 59 Fifty caps are the second item on the list, and they, too, feature team logos in raised and highlighted embroidery on the front. The right side of the cap features a pink Alpha Industry logo, and the rear features the iconic MLB logo.

The cap's look is finished with Olive green undervisors and a red-hued Alpha Industries flight tag. Other than the cap, the collection also offers hooded quarter-zips, tees, and a 9Forty trucker hat.

The price range for the hats is between $35.99 and $49.99; the retail price for the hoodies is $89.99; and the price range for the t-shirts is between $39.99 and $44.99.

The collection is available for purchase on all three labels' official e-commerce sites, as well as a large number of national retailers and lifestyle stores such as Fanatics, Lids, and Jamaica Hatland. The collection is also available at baseball stadium shops such as Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Petco Park in San Diego.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far