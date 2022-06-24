Where to follow Southern Charm Season 8 cast on Instagram?

Southern Charm season 8 is set to premiere on Thursday, June 23 at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The show will feature some old and new Southern socialites who will be navigating their relationships, friendships, and businesses in the upcoming season.

Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, Craig Conover, Leva Bonaparte, Olivia Flowers, Marcie Hobbs, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, Naomie Olindo, and Chleb Ravenell will be seen in the new season of Southern Charm.

Follow them on Instagram so that you don't miss any updates. Worry not, because here, we have compiled all their Instagram handles, so you don't have to break a sweat over where to follow them on social media.

From Craig Conover to Shep Rose: Here are the Insta handles for the cast of Southern Charm Season 8

The new season of Southern Charm airs on Thursday with a few fan-favorite Charlestonians.

Craig Conover - @caconover

Craig Conover will be seen working on his relationship with NYC fashionista girlfriend Paige. Following the massive success of his business, Sewing Down South, he is now all set to focus on his relationship with his partner on the show.

Kathryn Dennis - @kathryndennis

Kathryn Dennis has not had much luck with her previous relationships. She will now be seen on the show with her new boyfriend of over a year, Chleb Ravenell. While everything was going well with the duo, their romance has started to frizzle now that they have moved in together.

Austen Kroll - @krollthewarriorking

Austen Kroll's beer business was hit by the pandemic, but now things are getting back on track. Despite his professional success, Austen's love life remains complicated. In the new season of Southern Charm, he has set his sights on a new love interest.

Shep Rose - @relationshep

Everything was going great for Shep and his girlfriend Taylor, but now the two find themselves at crossroads as Taylor grapples with Shep's past mistakes.

Leva Bonaparte - @levabonaparte

Leva and Lamar moved into their new abode in an upscale neighborhood and are currently considering whether they want to expand their family. Raising a toddler and running four restaurants on King Street is becoming emotionally stressful for Leva. In the new season, she will be seen seeking therapy to deal with the pressure.

Madison LeCroy- @madison.lecroy

Newly engaged Madison will be seen planning her wedding and splitting her time between South Carolina and California in Southern Charm.

Naomie Olindo - @naomie_olindo

Naomie moved to New York to be with her boyfriend but was left heartbroken on discovering that her former boyfriend had been unfaithful. She is now back in Charleston to start afresh.

Taylor Ann Green - @tayloranngreen

Born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina, Taylor is a graduate of Appalachian State University and works in orthodontics as a clinical assistant. She was in a relationship with Shep for over two years before the two broke up.

Venita Aspen - @venitaaspen

Newcomer Venita is a full-time model and influencer. Her mom Vi is her best friend and role model. She also went to culinary school to learn more about the culinary world.

Marcie Hobbs - @marcie.hobbs

Shep's younger cousin Marcie is also joining Southern Charm this season. After living all over the world, she is now settled in Charleston. The successful real estate agent is expecting a baby girl with her husband, John.

Chleb Ravenell - @chleb_ravenell

Image via chleb_ravenell/Instagram

Former college athlete Chleb Ravenell joins the show after being in a relationship with Kathryn Dennis. The product specialist at Apple is also very close to his mother, Debbie.

Olivia Flowers -@oliviabflowers

Before moving to Charleston, Oliva Flowers was working as a production assistant in Los Angeles. She is staying with her parents and has found a new love in Austen.

Tune in on Thursday to watch the new seasons of Southern Charm and follow your favorite star on Instagram.

