Where is Heidi Fleiss now? Relationship with Tom Sizemore explored in wake of actor's brain aneurysm 

Actor Tom Sizemore is reportedly “deciding end of life matters” as his health has continued to deteriorate in the wake of his brain aneurysm. According to an official statement provided to CNN by the actor’s manager Charles Lago, doctors have said there is “no further hope” for his life:

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

The manager also thanked Sizemore’s fans for their support and prayers and asked people to respect the privacy of his family:

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month and has been hospitalized in an intensive care unit. Doctors reportedly said that he has remained in a coma and in “critical condition” since that day.

The Saving Private Ryan star had a remarkable career in Hollywood. However, he has struggled with addiction issues since the age of 15 and has also faced some legal troubles over the course of his career.

In 2010, Sizemore told Larry King that he was previously addicted to cocaine, heroin, and meth. He also participated in the 2010 season of the reality show Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

Back in 2003, the actor was convicted on domestic violence charges during his relationship with Heidi Fleiss.

The pair began dating after Fleiss was released from prison in 1999 and were reportedly together for three years. Fleiss reportedly moved to Nevada after serving a prison sentence and inherited a collection of parrots.

However, she reportedly decided to leave after one of her parrots was shot with a pellet gun, per The Guardian. Reports suggest that Fleiss bought a home in Missouri and has since relocated to the state.

So far, the former “Hollywood Madam” has not commented on Tom Sizemore’s health condition.

A look into Tom Sizemore and Heidi Fleiss’ relationship

Tom Sizemore and Heidi Fleiss dated for three years (Image via Getty Images)

Heidi Fleiss, the daughter of renowned pediatrician Paul Fleiss and his wife Elisa, came to be known as the “Hollywood Madame” for running a high-end p***titution ring in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, her empire came to an end after she was arrested on five counts of pandering in June 1993. Fleiss was initially convicted on three counts but the conviction was overturned in 1996.

However, The New York Times reported that she received another prison sentence that same year on eight counts of conspiracy, tax evasion, and money laundering. Fleiss reportedly spent 20 months in prison in Dublin, California.

During a 2006 interview, Heidi Fleiss told the Guardian that she met Tom Sizemore in 1999 shortly after getting released. However, she claimed that the actor allegedly started threatening and blackmailing her within weeks of their relationship:

“He had stuff on me that could send me right back to prison, so it was very cruel. It drove me crazy, I was trying to readjust to society, trying to put my life back together, and it was so hard. Then he did try to get me sent back to prison after he split my head open.”

According to CNN, Fleiss testified against Tom Sizemore when he was arrested on domestic abuse charges in 2003. He was reportedly charged with 16 counts of domestic violence, property destruction, threats, witness intimidation, and making more than 100 inappropriate and harassing phone calls.

Sizemore was also sentenced to six months in prison for hitting Fleiss in the jaw during a fight at a luxury Beverly Hills hotel. The duo ultimately decided to end their relationship after three years of dating and parted ways in 2001.

Exploring Heidi Fleiss’ current whereabouts

Heidi Fleiss with Tom Sizemore (Image via Getty Images)

Following her release from prison, Heidi Fleiss reportedly lived in Nevada for 15 years. As per The Guardian, she resided at Pahrump, a high desert community about 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

In 2018, Fleiss told the Hollywood Reporter that she inherited a collection of parrots from a retired madam:

“I rented a house that unluckily for me happened to be next door to a retired madam who was bedridden. At one time she ran the exotic bird department for the Tropicana Hotel. So she had all these birds. One night she called me up at three in the morning saying she couldn’t breathe. I went there as a helicopter was taking her away. As she’s dying, she says, ‘Heidi, you take care of the birds.’”

Unfortunately, one of her parrots was shot with a pellet gun last year, prompting her to plan on leaving Nevada in January 2022. Shortly after, she reportedly bought a property in Missouri and relocated to the state. She possibly currently resides there.

