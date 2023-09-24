Where is Lexi Wilson from Below Deck Mediterranean now? Networth, Instagram ID and more about the star

Lexi Wilson, a name that stirred up quite the drama and controversy during her run on Below Deck Mediterranean season 6, has since set sail on a new chapter beyond the show. Fans have been itching to uncover what she's been up to post-yachting adventure.

This article will delve into her financial status in 2023, closely examine her mysterious presence on Instagram, and attempt to peel back the curtain to reveal the real Lexi Wilson, the person behind the on-screen drama, as she embarks on her captivating journey after reality television.

About Lexi Wilson from Below Deck Mediterranean - background, relationship, and Instagram

Lexi Wilson - Miss Universe Bahamas 2013 [Image via Instagram (left) and Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization (right)]

Lexi Wilson, hailing from Nassau, The Bahamas, was born in 1993, and financial difficulties marked her early life. Undeterred by these challenges, she pursued higher education in the United States, successfully attaining a Bachelor's degree. Additionally, she ventured into pageantry, achieving the prestigious title of Miss Universe Bahamas 2013, proudly representing her nation in the Miss Universe pageant that same year.

However, an unexpected turn of events would shape her career trajectory. Embracing an opportunity from a yacht captain, Lexi decided to join his crew, marking the commencement of her yachting journey. This eventually led her into reality television when the yacht she was part of became featured in Below Deck Mediterranean season 6.

Relationship status

Rumors are circulating about Lexi's romantic life, but the details of her engagement to a wealthy businessman are kept secret. Her close friends have noticed her social media posts that feature a beautiful diamond ring, which has only added to the speculation surrounding her dating life. The most recent update about her relationship status came from Malia during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in August 2021:

"I mean, I did see she just got engaged to a pretty wealthy man,"

Instagram Account

Lexi's journey through the world of social media has been equally intriguing. During her stint on Below Deck Mediterranean, her Instagram account was an active platform where she shared glimpses of life aboard the yacht. However, the narrative of her Instagram presence has evolved.

Her once-public account has now transitioned to a private setting. It is not traceable on the platform as of September 2023, hinting she prefers concealing the content behind a digital curtain. The username previously owned by the Bravo famous model belongs to someone else now. This shift was primarily influenced by the online hate and scrutiny Lexi faced while on the show.

Lexi Wilson's History with Below Deck Mediterranean

Lexi's time on Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for viewers and fellow crew members. Almost immediately, she became one of the most memorable and polarizing figures in the show's history. Lexi's fiery confrontations with fellow crew members, including head chef Mathew Shea and bosun Malia White, became a reality TV legend. Her penchant for sparking explosive conflicts and her refusal to back down often left Captain Sandy Yawn with no choice but to ask Lexi to leave the yacht.

Expand Tweet

Captain Sandy expressed deep concerns about Lexi's "disturbing" behavior during the season reunion. She emphasized the need for detailed information before deciding to part ways with the controversial crew member. Lexi's ongoing feud with the chef and her habit of issuing orders created an environment rife with tension and drama. Her time on the show was undeniably marked by controversy and headline-grabbing disputes.

Below Deck Mediterranean's Lexi Wilson - Education, Career & Networth

Expand Tweet

After bidding farewell to Below Deck Mediterranean, Lexi Wilson made a decisive exit from the yachting industry. While her current career path remains undisclosed, her financial status in 2023 provides some insight. Lexi's estimated net worth hovers around $250 thousand. This figure reflects her earnings from her appearance on Bravo's reality series, a testament to her brief but impactful time in the world of superyachts.

Lexi's departure from the yachting industry opened new doors and presented fresh challenges. While the specifics of her current occupation remain undisclosed, her post-show life has been marked by extensive travel. Lexi's engagement, if confirmed, could also play a role in shaping her current lifestyle. Speculations suggest that she resides in Miami, where she allegedly owns a luxurious $8,000-per-month condo. Her Instagram posts occasionally offered glimpses into her pursuits, giving fans tantalizing hints of her ongoing journey.

As of 2023, Lexi Wilson's life seems to blend exploration, personal growth, and potentially wedding preparations, should the engagement rumors hold. Her departure from the yachting world has not dampened her spirit of adventure; instead, it has propelled her to seek new horizons and embrace life's possibilities.

As we look forward, don't miss the latest season of Below Deck Mediterranean, poised to set sail with even more thrilling adventures and intriguing personalities on September 25, 2023.

Stay tuned for details on another unforgettable voyage into the world of luxury yachting with Below Deck season 11 set to air soon.