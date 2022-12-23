Which contestants made it to the semi-finals on Dance Monsters season 1? Duet challenge, eliminations and more explored

Dance Monsters, a tech-based dance competition series, aired its second batch of episodes on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 3.01 am ET on Netflix. The three episodes documented the contestants putting their best foot froward and displaying dance skills to win over the judges and keep moving ahead in the competition until one of them wins the coveted title and $250,000.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Dance Monsters quarter-final episode.

Episode 4-6 saw 12 participants dance in the form of their respective monster alter-ego. However, by the end of the sixth episode, only 6 contestants made their way to the semi-finals including Chester, Beti, Grummy, Flame, Marsha and Hammer. They got through several challenges and as the difficulty level kept increasing, did their best to prove their worth in the competition.

The official synopsis of Dance Monsters reads:

"In this feel-good competition, amateur dancers disguised as motion capture monsters bring their best moves, hoping to wow our panel of judges and win $250,000. Ne-Yo, Lele Pons, and Ashley Banjo serve as judges. Ashley Roberts serves as host."

Dance Monsters quarter-finals saw duet challenges and run to the semi-finals

The sixth episode of Dance Monsters featured eight remaining contestants Jam, Marsha, Chester, Beti, Grummy, Flame, Candy and Hammer participating in the quarter-finals and dance to impress judges and the live audience to steer forward for a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

Host Ashley Roberts revealed that they were going to be tested on a skill that was extremely important for them to advance their dancing careers. It involved working as a team in Monster Duets. The judges paired the eight contestants in four duet teams, who had then to then put their best foot forward on the stage.

Check out how the teams were paired up.

Flame and Grummy Marsha and Candy Chester and Beti Hammer and Jam

The duet challenge involved them to dance in their team. However, they had to ensure that one didn't outperform the other and the contestants were able to work well with each other and blend into each other's dance styles. The Dance Monsters judges informed them that they would not be looking a one contestant but the duo together.

The top two pairs would earn a straight ticket to the semi-finals and the remaining 4 contestants would have to participate in the ultimate face-off as solo dancers. The bottom two participants would then be elimibated from the show.

Check out how each team performed on Dance Monsters quarter-finals.

1) Flame and Grummy

The judges paired the duo as they felt Grummy can teach Flame to bring her personality forward while dancing. They also noted that Flame being a commercial dancer and Grummy being a raw dancer would be an interesting pair to look forward to. The contestant duo wanted to describe their dance styles to portray a war between the two.

The Dance Monsters judges loved the performance and complimented Flame for bringing her personality. They also felt that the technicality of the performance was high.

2) Marsha and Candy

Lime Pictures @LimePictures



15 incredible dancers are transformed into



Congratulations to the @limepictures Unscripted team for the wildest dance competition ever! #DanceMonsters has landed on @Netflix!15 incredible dancers are transformed into #DanceMonsters using cutting-edge tech, for the chance to win $250,000.Congratulations to the @limepictures Unscripted team for the wildest dance competition ever! #DanceMonsters has landed on @Netflix!15 incredible dancers are transformed into #DanceMonsters using cutting-edge tech, for the chance to win $250,000.Congratulations to the @limepictures Unscripted team for the wildest dance competition ever! https://t.co/jp1f6DvVYP

The judges felt that although it was a sweet combination, Candy's technicality can push Marsha to bring her competitive side. While the latter can bring out the fun in her fellow teammate. Their dance styles was a mixture of hip-hop, popping, jazz, salsa and a lot of technique.

The judges enjoyed the performance but felt that their chemistry was lacking. They explained that the act didn't feel like "a group dancing but two individuals dancing together." The judges also wanted the Dance Monsters duo to provide more complex movements.

3) Hammer and Jam

The judges felt that while Hammer had the energy of the youth, Jam had years of experience, which meant that they both needed "a bit of what the other has." The contestants realized that to prove their mettle, they had to increase the difficulty level in their act.

After the Dance Monsters contestants' act, the judges felt that there were places that the duo weren't completely in sync. They also felt that although they had chemistry, Hammer stood out more and outperformed Jam.

4) Chester and Beti

Netflix @netflix Never thought a Dance Monsters performance of What About Us by @Pink would be such a gorgeous and emotional experience... Never thought a Dance Monsters performance of What About Us by @Pink would be such a gorgeous and emotional experience... https://t.co/rSI1Luts33

The judges noted that the two contestants differed in their dance styles. While Chester was into contemporary, Beti was raw and had energy and showmanship. The contestant duo decided to perform a contemporary routine and while Beti was initally nervous, he felt that Chester's support will get them through.

After their performance, the Dance Monsters judges gave them a standing ovation ans were floored by Beti's performance of the contemporary. They felt that the contestants lifeted each other up and rose to the challenge.

By the end of the duet round, Flame, Grummy, Beti and Chester received a direct ticket to the semi-finals. Marsha, Candy, Hammer, and Jam had to prove their skills in a dance face-off. Eventually, Candy and Jam were the two contestants who were eliminated. The latter was revealed to be primary school teacher Victor Gonzalez, and Candy was Chelsea.

Tune in to the final two episodes of Dance Monsters on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 3.01 am on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes