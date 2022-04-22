Who are Anny Francisco and Robert Springs? 90 Day Fiancé couple shares crushing news about newborn son

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise witnessed a heartbreaking loss when alums Anny Francisco and Robert Springs announced the tragic death of their son, Adriel, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The couple, who got married in September 2019, welcomed Adriel on September 7, 2021.

Anny took to Instagram to share the news, along with a picture of a black ribbon and said:

"Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Spring died, I am devastated and my family. Life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter... his heart couldn't take it... my heart is broken it's a big pain...so difficult."

The child's cause of death was not revealed in the post, so viewers assumed that it had something to do with his heart, considering Anny had said that "his heart couldn't take it." Back in November 2021, the couple had posted a video of Adriel in the hospital and days later Springs had revealed the child was ''on his way home.''

Who are the 90 Day Fiancé alum Anny Francisco and Robert Springs?

Anny and Robert starred as a couple on the seventh installment of TLC's reality television series 90 Day Fiance. Anny belongs to the Dominican Republic, while Robert is from Winter Park, Florida. The couple met on social media after talking to each other every day for about six months.

After spending just eight hours together, Robert proposed to Anny and then applied for the K1 visa. He revealed that because his full-time job kept him busy, he could not travel or buy an engagement ring for Anny.

The couple married in September 2019 and welcomed their first (now 20-months old) baby girl, Brenda Aaliyah, in July 2020. They welcomed their baby boy Adriel in September 2021. Additionally, Robert has five children from his previous relationships, and one of his sons Bryson lives with them.

Speaking about his son Bryson in an exclusive 90 Day Fiancé TLC interview in 2021, he said:

“He grew a whole bunch of teeth in his mouth. A lot of them have just fallen out back-to-back. And he’s going to first grade. He’s doing good. He’s a great big brother.”

Adding to their major milestones, the pair revealed that Anny got approved for a green card and would not have to go back to her country. The couple took to Instagram to reveal the birth of their son Adriel, where Anny said:

“I present to you my prince Adriel Hassan born on 9/7/2021 of 9 pounds 2 ounces and 20 inches. I thank God that he took care of me and everything went well. Mama in love.”

In an episode of 90 Day Fiancé where Anny met Robert's brother Kenny for the first time, she revealed that she wasn't sure about her husband just yet. Kenny was worried about her uncertainty and confessed that he was a witness to many of his brother's failed relationships and didn't want him to end up hurt again.

However, the 90 Day Fiancé couple adjusted to each other's lives well, with Anny even bonding well with Robert's son Bryson from his other relationship. The star went on to say that as long as she is given love and respect, she can do the same for Robert.

Thanking friends, TLC family and his fans, 90 Day Fiancé star Robert opened up on his Instagram story about the loss and said:

"I would like to thank you all for your love and support through this tough dark time my family is going through. I would like to thank my family and my friends, Sharp Entertainment, the TLC family, 90-day family and the fans of the show who is showing us love and support. Thank you all."

Many fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars poured in tributes to Adriel, and love and support for the couple going through this tumultuous time in their lives. This included Colt Johnson’s mother, Debbie Johnson, Pillow Talk co-star Loren Brovarnik, 90 Day Fiance stars Juliana Custodio, Michael Jessen and Amira Lollysa.

