Who is Dara Huang? All about Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-fiancee with whom he shares son, Christopher Woolf

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice welcomed their first child together on September 18, 2021. The couple have been blessed with a daughter nearly a year after their marriage. The princess took to Twitter to officially announce the birth of her newborn:

“So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

The child reportedly weighs six pounds and two ounces. She is 11th in line to the throne moving above Princess Eugenie. The birth of the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild was also announced in an official statement from Buckingham Palace:

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother, Christopher Woolf."

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice secretly tied the knot in July 2020. The duo reportedly started dating after the former’s split from his fiancee Dara Huang in 2018.

Christopher Woolf is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son from his previous relationship. The multi-millionaire property developer and Dara welcomed Christopher in 2016, two years before they parted ways.

Meet Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's former partner, Dara Huang

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's former partner, Dara Huang is an architect and designer (Image via Dara Huang/Instagram)

Dara Huang is an established American designer, architect and entrepreneur. She is the daughter of retired NASA scientist Po-Tien Huang, who migrated to the U.S. from Taiwan. She graduated with a bachelor’s in architecture from the University of Florida.

She went on to earn a master’s degree in architecture from the prestigious Harvard University. She began her career in the architecture industry with Herzog de Meuron in Switzerland and Foster + Partners in London.

Dara worked on several remarkable projects in association with firms like the Tribeca skyscraper in New York, Manolo Blahnik stores and London’s Tate Modern Museum.

Dara also established her own architecture and interior design company, Design House Liberty, in 2013. Several works from the company were on display at Somerset House and the Venice Biennale of Architecture.

She also co-founded VivaHouse, a company that turns unused commercial products into co-living places. Dara received immense success over the years and earned several awards like the Clifford Wong Prize, the KPF Travelling Fellowship, the Young Architects Award, and the AIAS National Design Review (first place).

The 37-year-old soon became a household name in the industry and worked with prominent names like Kate Spade NY, Harrods, Cartier and the Four Seasons Hotels. She was also featured in BBC’s China’s 100 Woman list.

Dara Huang reportedly started dating Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2015. The duo moved in together at the latter’s residence in London and also got engaged. The couple welcomed their son Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf in 2016.

Unfortunately, the couple parted ways in 2018, weeks before Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi sparked dating rumors with Princess Beatrice. Dara has always maintained silence on the split but her father has previously expressed disappointment over the royal family due to the situation.

However, Dara has reportedly maintained an amicable relationship with her former partner and his wife. Princess Beatrice has lovingly accepted Christopher as her stepson. In an interview with the Evening Standard, the princess said being a stepmother was a “great honor”:

"This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime."

Christopher was also present at Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding. He appeared at Windsor Castle as a page boy for the wedding in July 2020. He will soon be introduced to his younger sister, following the birth of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice’s daughter.

Meanwhile, Dara Huang is currently in a relationship with Filippos Kodellas de la Morena. According to The Sun, the latter is a successful financier based in London and a member of the board of La Perla Fashion Holding NV.

