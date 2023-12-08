Who is Doc. X? Everything to know about the new villain in Ms. Marvel season 2

Iman Vellani has shared her vision of the ideal antagonist for the unannounced Ms. Marvel season 2. The soon-to-be young avenger hinted in an exclusive interview with The Direct on December 4, 2023, that Doc.X from Marvel Comics might make for an intriguing antagonist in season two of Ms. Marvel.

Kamala Khan has battled Avengers-level foes, and The Marvels hinted at the formation of a new team. However, with the arrival of Doc.X in Ms. Marvel season 2, Kamala will once again be featured in a more street-level plot.

Given that Vellani is a well-known superfan of the MCU and Marvel Comics, fans must be thrilled for Ms. Marvel season 2 and to hear her discuss her character's future in the MCU.

Who or what exactly is Doc.X, the supposed Ms. Marvel season 2 villain?

One of the more recent villains developed for Marvel Comics is Doc.X, who made its debut in 2017's Ms. Marvel (Vol. 4) #14. Doc.X is more of a computer virus with artificial intelligence than an actual person.

After finding out that Kamala Khan is Ms. Marvel, Doc.X attempts to pressure her into giving up access to the SHIELD mainframe. It is after the sentient AI breaks into every electronic device throughout the entire New York City area, including Jersey City.

Nevertheless, Kamala was able to identify the virus's vulnerability with the aid of Bruno Carrelli and Zoe Zimmer. As a sentient AI virus, Doc.X has the power to take over virtually every computer system, except those with particularly sophisticated cyber defenses, such as the S.H.I.E.L.D. intelligence agency.

In addition, Doc.X might take over command of the computers on board and surveillance systems to operate cars and even large construction machinery from a distance. Besides computers, Doc.X can infiltrate and take control of the human mind. Nevertheless, it was unable to do so in the case of Ms. Marvel, possibly because of her inhuman ancestry.

Even though Doc.X won't be the first malicious AI to show up in the MCU (looking at Ultron), but his mastery over technology may make him the most applicable antagonist in a culture where social networking, gaming online, and black mirrors are all that people use.

Iman Vellani points this out in the exclusive interview with The Direct on December 4:

“Definitely Doc.X. I think that's a great villain from the comics and can really resonate with the Gen Z audience. It would be so interesting—I don't know, messing with kids' psyche almost when you have this villain who only exists on your phone, and on your laptops, and on all your screens that we can't avoid," she said.

"I think it'd be really interesting position to put them all in to fight against something that you can't even see, right? Yeah. Yeah, that's one of my favorite comic storylines. So I would love to see that play out,” she added.

Will Ms. Marvel season 2 happen?

As of the moment, Ms. Marvel season 2 has not been announced by Disney+ or Marvel Studios. However, MCU's recent movie The Marvels featured Kamala Khan alongside Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), the Kree leader.

Despite The Marvels being a box office flop, critics and fans gave Ms. Marvel season 1 positive reviews. It certainly raises questions about why the studio hasn't announced anything about Ms. Marvel season 2.

Additionally, at San Diego Comic-Con in 2023, Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanat urged viewers to keep pushing for a second season of the Disney+ series.

"It’s great to see more demand. You know, complain. I'm happy to have you guys complain to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, let’s get a Season 2."

Though Ms. Marvel season 2 might not be on the cards just yet, Vellani has her work cut out for her. She is a writer on the Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant comic series, collaborating with co-writer Sabir Pirzada and artists Carlos Gómez and Adam Gorham.

She also voices Kamala in the upcoming Marvel Zombies, apart from her already-known roles as the titular character in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel and The Marvels.

The future of the character: Ms. Marvel season 2 and beyond

Vellani looks to have a bright future in the MCU going forward, especially with Ms. Marvel season 2 and any other ventures she has planned.

Kamala is seen during the end-credit scene of The Marvels looking to find additional young heroes to join forces with, such as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, to establish their superhero team. This scene could be a tease for the Young Avengers, a group of superheroes that first appeared in print in 2005.

It may further open the door for Kang to make another appearance in the MCU. Marvel Comics' teenage superhero team and Kang the Conqueror have a turbulent connection with one another. Under the alias Iron Lad, one version of Kang assisted with the formation of the Young Avengers. Later on, Ms. Marvel and her other team, the Champions, also had to contend with an additional variant of the villain.

Iman Vellani mentioned the young superhero team and a Young Avengers project in an interview about a month ago with The Direct, implying that the group would unquestionably tackle their responsibilities as superheroes from a different point of view:

"They have perspectives that the older Avengers don't, especially because they've had to deal with the repercussions, but they're also a fan of the older Avengers. So I think they can really make this team-up something new. I think it'll be way more functional than the Avengers even were. I think Kamala being in charge might also set the tone in a really wonderful way. I think she's a natural-born leader."

The first season of Ms. Marvel debuted on Disney+ in 2022. It featured Vellani's Kamala, a teenage girl who looks up to Captain Marvel and quickly finds out she is capable of using her superpowers.

Though Ms. Marvel season 2 has not yet been disclosed, Vellani expressed her hope that Kevin Feige is going to approve it. Disney+ allows viewers to stream the six-episode superhero series anywhere in the world.