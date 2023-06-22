Who was eliminated on MasterChef US season 13 episode 5? State fair challenge, immunity and more explored

Popular reality competition series MasterChef US season 13 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the selected contestants from all four regions - North-East, South, West, and Mid-West, who were chosen in the audition rounds, competing against each other. They created their best possible dishes to impress the judges.

On this week's episode of MasterChef US, Amanda from the West region was eliminated after she failed to elevate her tacos and tortillas. She was the first contestant to leave the competition.

The hit Fox series has been on air for the past 12 seasons and has established itself to be one of the most popular cooking competitions on television. Season 13 brought contestants from a variety of backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences to compete, share their stories and cook for the judges - Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich.

What transpired on this week's episode of MasterChef US?

Tonight's episode of MasterChef US saw the judges officially welcome the Top 20 selected chefs to the competition. Over the past four weeks since the premiere of season 13, the judges alongside several guest chefs carefully filtered out contestants to represent each region of the country. Many individuals tried their luck, while some were successful, others were eliminated.

Check out which contestants competed on tonight's episode.

North-East - Richie, Nina, Purvi, Brynn, and Ryan Mid-West - Grant, Sarah, Charles, Charles, Wayne, and Kyle South - Reagan, Kendal, Jennifer, Sav, and Kolby West - Lizzie, Amanda, Madame Donut, Kennedy, and James

The 20 chefs of MasterChef US season 13 were greeted with the good news first. They were to cook with the contestants from their region. The best dish maker will not only be awarded the immunity pin that will keep them safe from elimination, they will also keep their entire region safe for the week.

The judges this week tasked the contestants with creating a dish inspired by a state fair. Amanda was worried since the beginning of the challenge as she wasn't very aware of the kind of food eaten at a state fair. However, with only 60 minutes to complete the challenge, she decided to take the safe route and planned to go the healthy way.

The MasterChef US judges picked the best dishes of the night. Check out what they were and who made them.

Nina from North-East - Fried Fish Sandwich with Garlic Lemon Aioli, Potato Chips, and Lemon Tahini Slaw. Reagan from South - Paneed Chicken Breast with Lemon Butter Crab Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Hot Sauce. Kyle from Mid-West - Beer Battered Lobster Fries with Fennel Slaw & Tarragon Beer Vinaigrette. James from West - Mushroom Festival Burger with Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Wild Mushrooms, and Caramelized Onions.

The MasterChef US judges loved all the dishes. Kyle's dish looked the most professionally prepared of the four. The judges complimented the cook on the lobster and his use of tarragon. Kyle was awarded the immunity pin and was safe from elimination, keeping his Mid-West region safe as well.

Check out which were the worst dishes of the night and who made them.

Richie from North-East - Deconstructed Cheesecake with Mascarpone Crema, Graham Cracker Crust, Berry Compote, and Candied Bacon. Kendal from South - Herb Roasted Chicken Kebab with Potato Croquettes, and Bacon Wrapped Asparagus. Amanda from West - Roasted Cod Fish Tacos with Homemade Tortillas, Fresh Green Sauce, and Spicy Red Sauce.

The MasterChef US judges decided to send Amanda home. They were disappointed with her tacos and tortillas and felt that she could have elevated them in a better way. The West now only has Lizzie, Madame Donut, Kennedy, and James after her elimination.

Ahead of her exit, Amanda said:

“I’m really sad to be the first one eliminated. I really saw myself going a lot farther than this. Even though my journey ended early, I still know I can cook. I still know that I have a lot to prove to the world and I’m going to do that.”

Season 13 of MasterChef US has finally begun its official competition stage. As the installment progresses, the contestants will be tasked with even more tougher challenges, testing their culinary skills and potential. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

