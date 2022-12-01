Who was eliminated on Survivor season 43 episode 11? Underwater challenge, fractured alliances and more explored

Survivor season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode featured the remaining cast members participate in an intensive immunity challenge, formulate strategies, form alliances as well as question close allies throughout the episode. While a few cemented their position strongly in the competition, others were still testing the waters and in vulnerable positions.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Sami realized that he had lost his power after he went on the wrong side of the vote on the previous Tribal Council. Despite tring his best to win the challenge, formulate effective plans, and even take a Shot in the Dark as a last-minute save, luck wasn't on his side as he was the next to be voted out of the competition.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, Hiding in Plain Sight, reads:

"As the tide rises and falls, castaways hold their breath to find out who wins the immunity challenge; one castaway hides something in plain sight."

What transpired on Survivor season 43 episode 11?

Tonight's episode of Survivor began with the cast members reeling from Noelle's elimination the previous week. Karla, however, had also gotten votes but not enough to evict her, but the fact itself made her anxious about her position and future in the reality competition series. Although Sami didn't initially accept, he saw no point in lying and confessed to voting for Karla.

Sami, however, also lied to Karla about her closest ally Cassidy voting for her. Karla believed the lie and doubted Cassidy's intentions as the latter was aware of her idol.

As the castaways sat down by the beach and awaited a new dawn, they received a boat mail, which made them anxious. They knew that a boat mail always came with monumental changes or updates in the competition and with only six days of gameplay left, it was a crucial point in the show.

When they gathered to read the mail, it stated that there was an advantage hidden in the jungle that was detrimental to their future on Survivor. The castaways wasted no time and instantly began searching every nook and corner for the letter. Initially, the contestants had a difficult time in finding the clue and decided to find it as a group. Soon, Cody found it hanging on a tree bark and cleverly took it out.

The advantage stated that Cody had to predict a winner for the iconic Last Gasp challenge on Survivor. If he were to predict the winner correctly, then he would win immunity automatically irrespective of whether or not he were to win the challenge. After much deliberation and the acceptance of being a good gambler, he put Owen's name on the latter.

For the immunity challenge, players had to stay in the ocean attempting to breathe through a metal grate as the tide kept rising at certain points in the game. Letting go of the grate was allowed as long as they stayed underwater and the grate, and if they came out of the water, they would lose.

The Survivor castaways did their best to win crucial immunity to make it to the Top 6. However, Sami, Gabler, Jesse, and Cody couldn't stay in underwater for long and could not make it.

They were followed by Cassidy, who put up an incredible fight. By the end of the challenge, Owen and Karla emerged victorious after spending close to three hours underwater, the first time players were able to finish in the history of the challenge.

After Owen's win on the Survivor challenge, it was clear that even Cody had won immunity. With three people safe at this stage, only four were at high risk for elimination. While Karla initially planned to vote out her closest ally Cassidy as the latter knew about her idol, the focus soon shifted to Sami.

Jesse plotted that all the castaways would vote for Sami, except Karla, who votes for Cassidy. Although Cassidy wouldn't be voted out, it would draw a divide between the allies. Jesse looped in Gabler, Owen and Cody on the same. At the Tribal Council, Sami became an easy target and was voted out of the competition.

Season 43 of the hit reality series is hosted by Jeff Probst and saw 18 castways in the beginning. With each episode, the competition got stiffer as the contestants eliminated strong threats out of the competition, leaving six members still in the running.

Viewers will have to wait and see who manages to outwin and outlast fellow competitors to take the coveted title and the $1 million grand cash prize.

