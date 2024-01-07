Who is María Gabriela de Faría? All about the Venezuelan actress set to star in Superman: Legacy

In her most recent appearances, María Gabriela de Faría took on the role of Cora in the Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins-led series, A Moody Christmas. Additionally, she portrayed the lethal assassin-in-training, Maria Salazar, in the Russo Brothers/Image Comics/Sony series, Deadly Class, and a role in the horror film, The Exorcism Of God.

In an exclusive development, María Gabriela de Faría, recognized for her work in Fox comedies such as Animal Control and The Moodys, has secured a significant role on the film side.

Maria Gabriela de Faria as Engineer (Image via X.com, Superman Homepage)

Making her entrance into the DC Universe, María Gabriela de Faría has secured a role in the much-anticipated film, Superman: Legacy, directed by James Gunn.

The Venezuelan actress is set to portray one of the story's villains, taking on the character, Angela Spica.

Maria Gabriela de Faria takes on the role of Angela Spica, The Engineer, in Superman: Legacy

The 31-year-old actress, María Gabriela de Faría, is set to portray Angela Spica, best known as The Engineer in the comics. Her character utilizes nanotechnology, derived from her scientific endeavors in the medical field. She uses it to wield power for nefarious purposes, with nanotech becoming an integral part of her body. In the comics, The Engineer is recognized for having flying armor stored inside her skin, but the extent to which her storyline will be delved into in the new project remains unknown.

The Stellar Ensemble: A look at the impressive cast of Superman: Legacy

María Gabriela de Faría will share the screen with the following cast of acclaimed actors in Superman: Legacy:

David Corenswet, who takes on the role of Superman

J Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern

Maria Gabriela de Faria has been cast as The Engineer in James Gunn's Superman Legacy (Image via Reddit)

Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl

Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific

Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho

Exploring María Gabriela de Faría's diverse acting journey and notable achievements

Born on September 11, 1992, María Gabriela de Faría is a Venezuelan actress and singer with Portuguese heritage. She is recognized for her roles in various television series broadcast across South America.

María embarked on her acting journey at the tender age of four, and her career has proven to be remarkably fortunate. Each of her prior series has achieved immense success not only across Latin America but also internationally, spanning over 22 countries.

María Gabriela de Faría in Yo Soy Franky on Nickelodeon (Image via IMDb)

In the Nickelodeon Latin American hit series, Yo Soy Franky, she took on the role of Franky, followed by her portrayal of Juana in the RTI/Televisa series, La Virgen de la Calle, which served as the basis for the US hit series, Jane The Virgin.

When she joined season 2 of Nickelodeon Latin America's popular Grachi series as Mia, the show's ratings doubled in its time slot. Her inaugural starring role for Nickelodeon, as Isa in Nickelodeon's global hit, Isa TKM (referred to as the Latin American High School Musical by the Los Angeles Times), garnered her a legion of fervent adolescent fans who continue to idolize her to this day.

A glance at María Gabriela de Faría's award-winning journey in entertainment

De Faría received nominations for 13 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, notably earning a nomination for Favorite Latin Star at the US Kid's Choice Awards in 2016. Over the years from 2010 to 2016, she secured victories in seven categories, including Favorite Actress, Favorite Villain, Favorite Character, and Favorite Series.

The much-anticipated film, Superman: Legacy, is slated for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025, as disclosed by the director.

This project is expected to inaugurate a fresh saga, delving into David Corenswet's depiction of Superman and his ties to heritage and humanity.